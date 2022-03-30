ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Could open a small boutique’: Jury finds man guilty of stealing $200,000 in luxury items

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — A jury convicted a New York man who prosecutors said stole more than $200,000 in goods from a downtown Chanel store, and then bragged about it online.

Prosecutors said Eric Spencer was with three other people when he went into the Chanel store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and began ripping handbags off the shelves. When he was confronted by security, prosecutors said Spencer “reached into his waistband and intimated he had a firearm, causing store personnel to back off as the perpetrators made off with over $200,000 in luxury goods.”

Among the evidence prosecutors showed the jury was a surveillance photo appearing to show Spencer running down the street with his hands full of Chanel handbags, and a photo prosecutors alleged was taken by Spencer of a bag that had been stolen in the robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNuIF_0euCka0b00
Evidence photo: Chanel bag Prosecutors said Eric Spencer took this photo of Chanel purse after stealing it. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Prosecutors said Spencer not only took photos of the stolen items, but also bragged on social media about the robbery, saying he “could open a small boutique.”

Spencer was convicted of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, which each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, WNBC reported. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30.

At the time of Spencer’s arrest in 2021, investigators told WABC they were still searching for the other three suspects in the robbery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV
WOKV

7K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Man pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds in NoHo hospice scheme

A West Hills man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing government funds designed to aid medical providers in the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19. Gurgen Israyelyan, 39, also admitted to stealing additional government funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Israyelyan said he […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

A Rap Pioneer Goes on Trial for Murder. Was It Calculated or Self-Defense?

Click here to read the full article. In 2017, rapper Kidd Creole was living a quiet life. The artist, who achieved fame in the early 1980s as an original member of watershed hip-hop collective Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, worked at a copy shop in Manhattan. He no longer received attention — let alone the adulation of crowds — but typically minded his own business, sporting earbuds during his daily commute to work. By all accounts, the man born Nathaniel Glover was a normal 57-year-old guy who lived alone in a one-room Bronx apartment. But around midnight on Aug. 1...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Emotionally disturbed' man, 27, punches nine-year-old girl in the head in New York: Assailant was caught by Plaza Hotel doorman, 60, who witnessed attack

A young girl who was on a trip to New York City with her mother was punched in the head by an 'emotionally disturbed' man on Monday in Midtown Manhattan. Yelena Contreras Molerio, 36, from Miami, was walking on the street with her nine-year-old daughter close to Central Park, when she was sucker-punched on the left side of her head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Sentencing#Robbery#Soho#Chanel#Wnbc#Wabc#Cox Media Group
Connecticut Post

Man pleads guilty in Connecticut ATM skimming scheme

A Romanian citizen admitted to his role in an ATM skimming scheme Friday, according to federal prosecutors. Nicolae Marius Barbu, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in federal court Friday. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KSNB Local4

Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A California jury convicted Nebraska’s 1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry Thursday, for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign donations. After just two hours of deliberation, the jury found Fortenberry guilty of all three charges: one count of scheming to falsify or conceal material facts and two counts of making a false statement to a government agency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Observer

Police ID Suspect Gary Cabana as Former MoMA Member Who Stabbed Two Workers

MoMA remained closed Sunday, March 13 as NYPD officials announced they are looking for Gary Cabana, a 60-year-old male former member of the Museum of Modern Art who they identified as the man who jumped over the reception desk at about 4:15 pm and stabbed two employees who had denied him access to see a film. Police said the man’s membership had been revoked Friday for repeat disturbances. In surveillance video released by the NYPD, a deranged man is seen jumping over the reception desk and slamming into a wall before he stabs one worker while others to try hide under the desk in an attempt to avoid the swings of his knife. Video of the incident can be seen here. (WARNING: Violent content.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Vail Daily

Jury finds Vail man not guilty of attempted murder

The story of how Robert Fergus-Jean came to be charged with first-degree attempted murder, among other things, has been told and retold from various perspectives since his trial began last week. It all began in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2020, when Fergus-Jean fired six shots at his...
VAIL, CO
abc27 News

Jury finds Red Lion man guilty of first-degree murder of 17-year-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in 2019 has been found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted 20-year-old Daiquan Maurice Dickerson of first-degree murder after he shot and killed 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on […]
RED LION, PA
The Independent

Woman wearing Nazi armband faces possible hate crime charges after brawl with elderly Jewish man

A Californian woman who wore a Swastika armband may face hate crime charges after she hurled anti-Semitic insults at and brawled with an elderly man who asked her to remove her Nazi paraphernalia. The woman was walking around a community centre in Orange County, California on 7 March when she was confronted by an 81-year-old reportedly Jewish man. According to The Los Angeles Times, the man asked the woman to remove her armband, and she responded with anti-Semitic insults. The elderly man tried to remove her armband, which started a fight between the two. After police responded to the...
SOCIETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy