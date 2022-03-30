ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in upcoming election

By JUSTIN SPIKE
WOKV
WOKV
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJxTf_0euCjzrj00
Hungary Election Ukraine FILE - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends a press conference after talks with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Szijjarto on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, accused Ukraine’s leadership of attempting to interfere in the upcoming Hungarian election, a charge later denied by his Ukrainian counterpart in an episode that put further strain on relations between the two countries. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) (Darko Vojinovic)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister on Wednesday accused Ukraine’s leadership of attempting to interfere in the upcoming Hungarian election, a charge later denied by his Ukrainian counterpart in an episode that put further strain on relations between the two countries.

In a video on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed that there was “ongoing coordination between the Hungarian left and representatives of the Ukrainian government,” and that Ukraine was attempting to influence Hungary’s April 3 election in favor of a coalition of opposition parties.

Szijjarto didn't provide any evidence supporting the claim.

The statements came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made several recent comments that were harshly critical of the Hungarian government’s approach to the war.

Hungary, in contrast with most of its allies in the European Union and alone among Ukraine's EU neighbors, has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons or allow for their transfer across its borders.

Its government has also actively opposed levying sanctions against Russian energy imports, arguing that doing so would deeply damage its economy.

This policy prompted Zelenskyy on Friday to make a direct appeal to nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, widely seen as the Kremlin’s closest ally in the European Union, to take a clearer stance on the war and support his besieged country.

“I want to stop here and be honest, once and for all. You have to decide for yourself who you are with,” Zelenskyy said, addressing Orban, in a video call with EU leaders.

In Hungary's election on Sunday, Orban will seek a fourth consecutive term in a contest that polling suggests will be the closest since he took power in 2010.

During his 12-year rule, Orban's government has forged deep economic and diplomatic ties with Russia under President Vladimir Putin, and deepened Hungary's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and nuclear energy technology.

Orban's right-wing Fidesz party has campaigned as the guarantor of Hungary's peace and security as the war rages in neighboring Ukraine, while falsely portraying the opposition parties as aiming to drag Hungary into the conflict on Ukraine's behalf.

On Wednesday, Szijjarto claimed that Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had contacted the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest to discuss how to influence Hungary’s election.

Szijjarto suggested, again without providing evidence, that the opposition parties seeking to defeat Orban had promised to supply Ukraine with weapons and to cut off imports of Russian gas and oil if elected.

But speaking to the Evropeiska Pravda newspaper on Wednesday, Kuleba denied the charges.

“In contrast to the behavior of Hungary in Ukraine, we have never interfered in Hungary’s internal affairs and especially not ahead of an election,” Kuleba said. “It is a pity to see how, for the sake of a short-term pre-election advantage, minister Szijjarto is prepared to think up nonsense and destroy our relationship with him which we had spent so long building.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Election#Eu Leaders#Ap#Hungarian#Ukrainian#The European Union#Eu#Russian#Kremlin
Boston Herald

Live updates: Israel and Putin have another call on Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine. Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Britain sends Ukraine 6,000 more missiles to 'keep the flame of freedom alive' amid fears Kyiv is running low on weaponry needed to repel Russian invaders

Britain is giving Ukraine 6,000 more missiles and £25million to support its desperate struggle against the Russian invasion. This represents a 120 per cent increase in the amount of arms the UK has provided after previously sending 4,000 anti-tank systems. These included Javelin missiles and Next Generation Light Anti-tank...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Washington Examiner

How Russia's war in Ukraine could crush Belarus

In the summer months of 2020, an embittered Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was on the brink of losing his power amid massive domestic protests and Western sanctions. Then the Kremlin came to the rescue. Now Lukashenko is returning the favor by allowing his country to be a staging ground for...
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy