On Wednesday, March 30th, the Jersey Mike's on Upper Front Street is participating in its nationwide "Day of Giving" event, to raise money for the U.S Special Olympic Team. Throughout the month of March, Jersey Mike's franchises around the country have been collecting donations to give to Team USA, who will be competing this summer in Orlando, Florida. The month is then capped off by their "Day of Giving", where 100% of all sales go directly toward the athletes in their respective states.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO