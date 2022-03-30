ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Insane tennis rally between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas features consecutive between-the-legs shots

By Alex Myers
Golf Digest
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmittedly, we here at The Loop—with the exception of maybe Shane Ryan—don't keep up with pro tennis too well. Unless, of course, it's something involving the Williams sisters or Naomi Osaka on the women's side or the Big Four...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tennis World Usa

Danielle Collins reacts to ousting Ons Jabeur in Miami

American tennis star Danielle Collins is having a strong Miami campaign as she was glad she was able to deliver a great performance against world No. 10 Ons Jabeur. Collins, seeded at No. 9, routinely handled Jabeur as she beat the Tunisian 6-2 6-4. It was the third meeting between...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Berrettini didn't split with Tomljanovic for a flirt with Anisimova

Matteo Berrettini broke with Ajla Tomljanovic for a flirt with Amanda Anisimova? Answer should be: no. Social media are excellent tools for conveying positive messages across all world boundaries. Sometimes, however, the beneficial purposes deriving from them can be tainted by the excessive use that some people make of them, which feed unsubstantiated gossip.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Tennis World Usa

Mouratoglou: "Champions like Serena Williams think differently"

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou, in a recent interview with Joe Pompliano, told some anecdotes about the American champion, highlighting her mental strength. The 23-time slam champion hasn't walked a tennis court for almost a year now. The last appearance of the American tennis player dates back to June 29,...
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks by same PGA insider who nailed Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

'You have to remember who Roger Federer is', says ATP star

Struggling to find form in 2013, Roger Federer managed just one title and suffered 17 losses. The Swiss dropped out of the top-5 for the first time since February 2003! Things picked up a bit for the Swiss in early 2014, reaching the Australian Open semi-final and winning the Dubai title to gain confidence heading into the first Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Grand Slams format changes

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the greatest talents in the world of tennis. Everyone has high expectations of him, and he is one of the most interesting people. This time, too, the journalists wanted to hear his opinion, and the topic was equal pay. There is also talk of changing...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios questions ‘old retired players’ after Andy Roddick racket video

Nick Kyrgios has questioned whether “old retired players” always have a right to comment on current stars - though the Australian has suggested he will heed the advice given by Andy Roddick in a comical video.Roddick last week released a guide on Twitter for frustrated players to throw their racket without the risk of causing injury.The 2003 US Open’s winner video comes after a number of high-profile recent incidents involving angry players causing or nearly causing injury to non-playing individuals on-court.Among these was Kyrgios, who came close to striking a ball boy with an errant toss of his racket during...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Miami Open 2022: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas and the day-6 HIGHLIGHTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the final part of the day of the Miami Open 2022, solved the challenge against Alex de Minaur with a very solid 6-3 6-4. In the round of 16 the very difficult challenge with Carlos Alcaraz, executioner of Marin Cilic, considered at the beginning of the tournament in the lot of favorites given the absence of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Scottie Scheffler's cool full-circle moment, the LPGA's next big thing, and tour pros getting super sensitive on Twitter

Welcome to another edition of The Grind where we are feeling a bit sluggish thanks to Will Smith. I was being a good boy on Sunday night, getting in bed by 10 to rest up for the week when I saw the first tweet about the slap heard ‘round the world. After a few more, the wife and I were obligated to turn the TV on and watch the Oscars to its conclusion even though we hadn’t seen one of the 10 nominees for Best Picture (We have seen three of the five nominees for animated feature—Go Encanto!). And people think basketball games drag on at the end. Anyway, from then it was an even later night of perusing all the brilliant memes. Like this one.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Gael Monfils: Rafael Nadal's decision was super smart

World No. 24 Gael Monfils called Rafael Nadal "smart" for deciding to play one of the two Sunshine Double tournaments. Nadal, 35, arrived to Indian Wells for the first Masters event of the season but shortly after arriving in the desert he announced his withdrawal from the Miami Masters. On...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Mouratoglou: "Emma Raducanu suffers pressure? I said..."

Her surprising success at the US Open has placed the name of Emma Raducanu among those of the best tennis players of the moment and with a thriving future. Starting from the qualifiers, the very young British player managed to make her way through the draw at Flushing Meadows until winning the title in the final against fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy