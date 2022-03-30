Mitigating security risks posed by hybrid working

5G is set to transform the world of Communications Service Providers (CSPs) for one reason: for the first time, the network is going to be defined by software. This virtualisation is different from anything that has gone before, and the impact is going to have unexpected consequences. A software-defined and cloud-native network offers huge opportunities for flexibility and the chance to scale, allowing operators to bring up new capacity or functionality as and when required. In turn, this enables the ability to create truly personalised services, such as unique billing packages or specialised service level agreements for enterprise applications. However, while containers will establish a more flexible, scalable network solution, they also come with a host of new challenges. And complexity in the world of 5G is growing exponentially.

