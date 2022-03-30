NLL baseball preview: Perrysburg favored in tough race

Over the past decade, the Northern Lakes League has generally been considered one of Ohio's top high school baseball leagues in terms of quality at the top, as well as overall parity.

Last year was no exception regarding that claim, and eventual 2021 league champion Anthony Wayne (24-5 overall, 13-1 NLL) was ranked No. 4 in the final Division I state coaches poll, with runner-up Perrysburg (25-5, 11-3) ranked No. 5.

Neither of those teams was the last one standing come tournament time.

That distinction went to third-place Bowling Green (18-12, 9-5), which beat AW 3-0 in the district semifinals and ultimately reached the Division I regional semifinals before falling 6-3 to St. John's Jesuit.

As for the parity, five of the NLL's eight teams won 13 or more games overall.

The 2022 season promises to be no different, with good top-to-bottom league depth. And, the same teams likely will contend for the NLL championship.

With five returning starters plus two other letterwinners back, Perrysburg was the top choice of league coaches in a preseason league poll.

The Yellow Jackets of 36th-year coach Dave Hall received four of the eight first-place votes and 57 voting points for first place in the poll.

“We like that we have a tradition that other people respect,” Hall said, “but on the field that means nothing until the end. In our league, on any given day, anybody can beat anybody. We're flattered, but we have lots of work ahead.”

Bowling Green, which got three first-place votes, and Anthony Wayne, which received the other first-place nod, tied for second in the poll at 55 points each. Northview (41 points) was tabbed for fourth.

Here is a look at the teams in predicted order of finish.

PERRYSBURG

■ Coach: Dave Hall, 36th year

■ Last year: 25-5 overall, 11-3 NLL

■ Top players: Seniors Ben Robeson, 3B-1B-P; Ryan Thompson, OF-3B-P; Kanyon Gagich, DH; Will Rettig, P. Juniors T.J. Takats, 1B-P; Connor Walendzak, SS-CF.

■ Outlook: The Yellow Jackets have the potential for productive offense with Robeson (.459 batting average, 19 RBI), Thompson (.456, 31 RBI, Findlay commit), Gagich (.424, 2 HR, 23 RBI, Charleston commit), Takats (.354, 20 RBI, Bowling Green commit), and Walendzak (.325, 4 HR, 29 RBI, Purdue commit). Pitching-wise, Robeson is the top returnee, but Hall is still looking for other reliable moundsmen to emerge. He is also searching for the best defensive mix from a position standpoint.

“I feel we should be able to score runs,” Hall said. “We are young, but the kids are working hard. If several pitchers have good years, we could be in the hunt again.

BOWLING GREEN

■ Coach: Fred Riggs, third year

■ Last year: 18-12, 9-5

■ Top players: Seniors Ryan Jackson, C-IF; Brayden Clauson, P-IF-OF; Jimmy LaForce, P-3B-OF; Luke Johnson, OF-P-1B. Junior Nate Kress, P-1B-3B.

■ Outlook: The Bobcats made a memorable tournament run in 2021, and Riggs views this year's team as strong up the middle defensively, having good overall speed, and solid hitting throughout the lineup. The top concern is pitching, with only Kress (4-4 record, 2.55 earned-run average, 60 strikeouts) back with significant innings. Jackson (.420, 25 RBI) and Clauson (.353) are the top returning hitters.

“Once again we are senior heavy, but most haven't been on the varsity until this season,” Riggs said. “We went into last season not knowing who are No. 1 [pitcher] was, and it ended up just fine. We now have a strong No. 1, but unknown pitching depth.”

ANTHONY WAYNE

■ Coach: Ryan Donley, first year

■ Last year: 24-5, 13-1

■ Top players: Seniors Chase Saneholtz, 3B; Noah Sample, P-OF. Juniors Dom Carlson, P; Tyler Mull, P-IF; Marco Morrison, OF.

■ Outlook: Donley has succeeded highly successful 21-year Generals head coach Mark Nell, moving up from his post as an assistant. Donley inherits five returning starters plus five other letterwinners from last year's NLL championship team. The biggest graduation loss was Division I player of the year Garret Pike. Donley sees leadership, speed, power, and pitching depth as strengths, but has some question marks about who will step up to fill a substantial graduation void.

“We are really excited about this team,” Donley said. “Our kids will compete at a high level and play the game the right way. We believe our strong junior class, coupled with exceptional senior leadership, will be the foundation of our team.”

NORTHVIEW

■ Coach: Greg Szparka, 10th year

■ Last year: 18-11, 7-7

■ Top players: Seniors Brodey Acres, SS; Benny Crooks, DH-1B; Blake Bradford, 3B-P. Riley Ames, RF; Garrett Zimmerman, P; Benny Seals, 2B.

■ Outlook: The Wildcats look to join the hunt for an NLL title with eight returning starters plus two other letterwinners. Szparka likes his team's depth, but is concerned with its overall inexperience. Acres (.368, 27 RBI), Ames (.315, 13 RBI) are the top returning hitters, and Zimmerman (7-1, 1.83 ERA) and Bradford (3-2, 3.53) bring valuable mound experience.

“I expect to be competitive in every game,” Szparka said. “There's no off day in this league. This league is so good, anyone can beat anyone. If we stay healthy, and our pitching and defense hold up. We will have a chance to win games, and hopefully we are in the mix come May.”

NAPOLEON

■ Coach: Jason Holubik, seventh year

■ Last year: 10-17, 6-8

■ Top players: Seniors Kaleb Woods, OF-SS; Tanner Rubinstein, P-C-1B; Angelo Gonzalez, P-3B-DH. Junior Blake Wolf, P-utility. Sophomore Lucas Gerken, P-3B.

■ Outlook: The Wildcats return four starters and one other letterwinner in a quest to improve in the league standings. Holubik views pitching, defense, versatility, and coachability as team strengths, and sees potential trouble in finding consistent offense, and in replacing the five starters who graduated. Woods (.324) is the top returning hitter, and Napoleon must find a way to offset the pitching leadership of graduated ace Jarrett Gerdeman (4-3, 0.89 ERA).

“We love this group of young men that are going to represent our school on the diamond,” Holubik said. “This group loves the game, loves to compete, and hates to lose. We want to continue to climb the ladder in the NLL, and in the state tournament. We may be on the young side in terms of experience, but we have some pieces that we have not had in the seven years that I have been here.”

SPRINGFIELD

■ Coach: Dave Whitmire, 13th year

■ Last year: 9-18, 3-11

■ Top players: Juniors Collin Leasure, P-1B; Jack Semler, SS-P. Sophomores Evan McGannon, C-OF; Dallas Allen, 1B; Adam Iserman, P-3B.

■ Outlook: The Blue Devils return seven starters, plus two other letterwinners, but still have a young roster overall. Whitmire points to defense as a strength, and sees improved pitching depth. Scoring runs and putting together quality at-bats are some of his concerns. Semler (.295, 13 RBI) and McGannon (.265) are the top returning hitters, and Leasure (3-5, 2.26 ERA) brings the most mound experience.

“We have a lot of guys that gained valuable varsity experience last year,” Whitmire said. “The good thing is that all of them are back, however many of them are still sophomores and juniors. We are deeper in pitching than we have been in the past, and I like the defensive product we can put on the field. We need to do all the little things from the offensive side, and be able to execute situational hitting and manufacture some runs to have any success, especially in this highly competitive league.”

SOUTHVIEW

■ Coach: Tim McCarthy, second year

■ Last year: 13-14, 5-9

■ Top players: Seniors Paul McGowan, 3B-C-P; Colin Patterson, IF-P. Juniors Sammy Rogenski, IF; Gavin Johns, IF-OF-P.

■ Outlook: The Cougars hope to move upward in the NLL this year with seven returning starters, and McCarthy is comfortable with his team's overall experience and athleticism. His chief concern is a lack of overall depth, and unproven pitching. The Cougars have lost 80 mound innings to graduation. Rogenski (.342, 14 RBI), McGowan (.315, 13 RBI), and Patterson (.307) are the top returning hitters, and Johns (2-2, 3.85 ERA) brings back the most pitching experience.

“With seven starters back, we have a good amount of experience overall, and have some younger players in the mix as well,” McCarthy said. “Although we lost our top two arms for last year, we have more depth on the mound, with younger guys stepping in and others returning from injury. Our ability to throw strikes and play defense will determine our success.”

MAUMEE

■ Coach: Brian Nagy, second year

■ Last year: 7-19, 2-14

■ Top players: Seniors Angelo Shepler, SS-OF; Dylan Riley, 2B-P; Drew Durilat, P-OF. Juniors Ayden McCarthy, OF-P; Sam Archambeau, C-1B.

■ Outlook: In his second year at Maumee after a long run as head coach at Evergreen, Nagy is hoping the Panthers can elevate in the NLL standings this season with five starters returning and three other letterwinners back. He likes the team's defensive potential, and sees the Panthers as more athletic at all positions. Pitching is the greatest concern, and learning on the mound will need to happen quickly if Maumee is to make a splash.

“We are really excited about our team's improvement from last season,” Nagy said. “We have a strong nucleus of returners, coupled with some promising newcomers. Our offense will have to improve to be competitive in this great league.”