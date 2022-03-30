ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Man shot in his East Toledo home

 2 days ago

A woman has been charged with shooting a man Tuesday night who she said was assaulting her, according to police and court records.

Demetria Barboza, 34, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a felonious assault charge, according to an affidavit.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Chad Oswald, 28, of the 1200 block of Halstead Street, walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Barboza stated that she was being assaulted by Oswald, and during the altercation, she gained control of a firearm. Barboza stated that she then used the firearm to shoot Oswald, the affidavit said.

Afterward, Barboza drove Oswald to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital, where police found him to have been struck by at least one round, according to a police report.

Barboza’s preliminary hearing date is set for April 6 at Toledo Municipal Court, and her bond was set at $50,000. Oswald remains in serious condition.

