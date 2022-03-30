Suspect sought in shooting of woman found in Toledo hotel room

Toledo police Wednesday asked for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a shooting in which a woman was seriously injured.

Police tweeted that Dajuan Smith, 32, is wanted for a felonious assault at the Quality Inn, 445 E. Alexis Rd., that occurred on Tuesday. He was seen leaving the area wearing all black and carrying a tan/brown fanny pack.

Anyone who sees Mr. Smith in public or knows where he is is asked to call 911, but not to approach him, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Quality Inn hotel suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers responded when someone reported hearing a gunshot from room 210.

The woman was transported by Life Squad to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, police said.