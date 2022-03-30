Truck driver extricated after hitting UTA bus, sending it over gas pump, into vacant motel

A couple was flung into the back of a garbage truck after falling asleep in a dumpster, Utah police told news outlets. A man and woman were sleeping in a dumpster for warmth Thursday, March 10, when they were suddenly lifted into a garbage truck, the West Valley Police told ABC 4.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver who was killed after a crash that resulted in a concrete pump truck flipping onto a car has been identified. Officials said 48-year-old Guy Tannehill from Clearfield received fatal injuries from the crash, which happened Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. near 3300 South Midland Drive.
A man is recovering after the concrete truck he was driving overturned on Countess Road Northeast in Huntsville. According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire & Rescue officials, the truck fell on its side Tuesday morning while taking the bend in Countess Road near Moores Mill Road. The driver's wife came...
CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
An 11-year-old girl died after she tripped and fell under a school bus while running and trying to catch it, Colorado police said. The accident took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, the Parachute Police Department said in a news release. The girl was apparently chasing after the bus...
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
An abandoned GoPro kickstarted a search for a mystery paddleboarder. The person was having a peaceful day at a Colorado state park. The skies were blue, and the water seemed peaceful, video from the GoPro showed. The paddleboarder still crashed, however, and went tumbling into the water. They weren’t seen...
A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
Police called for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Warren County say the woman was injured after the pickup truck she was driving rolled over. Hackettstown police were called a little after 2 p.m. Monday for a hurt woman lying in the southbound lane of Grand Avenue near Robins Court.
TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock restaurant was hit by a truck on Wednesday, leaving behind significant damage to the building according to a Facebook post. The Hubcab Burger Company on Cantrell Road, was hit by the truck after the driver veered off the road. According to Hubcab...
Massimo Alpian was blazing down a road above Boulder on his bicycle. Three cyclists in front of him, who were white, shot through a stop sign. Alpian, whose parents are from Latin America and the Middle East, followed their lead. “I rolled right through, right around the same speed, and...
A snowmobiler died after getting caught and buried in an avalanche in Wyoming, officials said. The snowmobiler was riding near Willow Park on Saturday, March 12, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. Willow Park is just north of the Colorado-Wyoming border. The person became caught in the avalanche and did...
An onlooker called authorities after spotting a 2-year-old girl dangling out the window of a stopped vehicle with an unconscious man behind the wheel, Utah police say. The child also was seen trying to wake the driver in the incident Sunday, March 13, Ogden police told McClatchy News. Officers woke...
State and federal authorities are looking for two women who allegedly murdered a 13-year-old girl. Nichole Brooks, 43, and Isis Wallace, 22, were targeting adults in a stopped vehicle, but they instead struck the teenager, police have said. Officers added that the pair should be considered armed and dangerous. “The...
