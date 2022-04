ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has opened up applications for hemp farmers looking to obtain a license to grow adult-use cannabis in the state. "New York is moving full speed ahead to create the most inclusive adult-use cannabis industry in the nation through our Seeding Opportunity Initiative," Governor Hochul said. "This initiative will create meaningful opportunities for economic empowerment for New York farmers and impacted communities. Now that our application portal is open, I encourage every eligible New York farmer to participate in the farm-to-sale pipeline that will create jobs and opportunity throughout the Empire State."

