It has been one of the most odd and controversial offseasons in Dallas Cowboys history, but they're hoping things go more swimmingly when they get to the 2022 NFL Draft. Having entered free agency with a plan that's not exactly going as planned and, as a result, grading poorly overall because of it, the weight of stellar execution during the draft is heavier than usual -- considering the decision to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, release starting right tackle La'el Collins and, of course, the toxic split from defensive end Randy Gregory (whom they tried desperately to retain ... twice).

