While some coffee house chains focus on expansion overseas, a newly public company sees plenty of opportunity in the U.S. Joth Ricci, president and CEO of Dutch Bros (BROS) - Get Dutch Bros Inc. Class A Report, the growing coffee chain, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the "Mad Money" TV show that the company has always been in the people business, not the real estate business. He said that's how they've built their business to include over 20,000 employees so far.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO