Dan Hardy doesn’t know where Tyron Woodley has gone. For the last several months, Hardy has been pursuing a fight with Woodley to no avail. At one point, the two were in talks to face each other in a boxing match but in January, Woodley put the kibosh on that idea, saying he would rather fight Hardy in MMA, if he was going to fight him at all. And since then, Hardy says that there’s been radio silence about a possible fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO