NEW YORK -- It was a somber, but incredibly important day at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial as one of two missing portraits of the deceased was hung, ensuring history will never forget.Along the walls of the "In Memoriam" exhibition only two portraits remained missing amongst 2,983 -- one of Antonio Dorsey Pratt and one of Albert Ogletree. Swamp white oak leafs, representing strength and resilience, filled the void until Tuesday, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reported.Nearly eight years after the 9/11 Memorial and Museum opening, all who visit will finally know the face of Ogletree and more of his story. Ogletree...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO