Megan Thee Stallion Eyes Next Move After Being First Female Rapper to Perform at the Oscars: “I Did That. Now What?”

By Kim SoMajor
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Hottie is continuing to push the needle. Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to take the stage at the Oscars. Thee Stallion performed a verse in the world-premiere performance of “We...

HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Dua Lipa She Actually Rewrote Her 'Sweetest Pie' Verse Multiple Times

Houston hottie Megan The Stallion and pop star Dua Lipa seem to bring out the best in each other creatively. On Friday (March 11), Megan Thee Stallion delivered the vividly spooky, and sexy music video for her bold “Sweetest Pie” collaboration with Dua Lipa and promptly jumped on Twitter to discuss how her love for films of the horror genre inspired the release.
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos After Getting Shot In The Face

Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media. "Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram....
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Shine My Crown

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to 'Devil Worship' Claims Over 'Sweetest Pie' Video: 'Mission Accomplished'

Megan Thee Stallion responded to claims her new video "Sweetest Pie" is "devil worship" after her new video, "Sweetest Pie" with Dua Lipa, dropped on Friday. "Megan can you just be honest. The video was meant to spread a lot of symbolism. From Dua literally being a spider demon, yall being witches, and it being the damn near apocalypse," a concerned follower tweeted. "You can say this was like Hansel & Gretel but that's not a scary movie. This was devil worship."
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
