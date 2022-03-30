ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Mistrail Denied, Jury To Return Deliberating Wednesday Morning

959theriver.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Will County judge has denied the defense request for a mistrial of an Orland Park man accused of blowing through a stop sign and killing a mother, her three sons and...

www.959theriver.com

Related
iheart.com

Jury In Robert Neulander Murder Retrial Begin Deliberations Tomorrow

Syracuse, N.Y. - The fate of Dr. Robert Neulander is in the hands of the jury. Closing arguments in his murder retrial concluded today. This morning Defense Attorney Jonathan Bach during an almost 3 hour presentation, said there was no evidence of struggle. He said "Leslie was not helpless. She's about the same size as Bob. She worked out with a trainer three days a week. Leslie didn't even have a broken fingernail."
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Jury deliberating fate of teen accused of killing LPD investigator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The jury in the trial of Felipe Vazquez is now in deliberation. Nineteen-year-old Felipe Vazquez has pled not guilty to seven charges, including first-degree murder, in the fatal shooting of Lincoln Police investigator Mario Herrera. Vazquez’s trial began Monday, March 7 in Columbus. The jury went...
LINCOLN, NE
WIBW

Jury begins deliberations in Mendez trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury deliberation is now underway for the murder trial of Francisco Mendez. It comes after jurors heard almost two hours of closing arguments Thursday afternoon. “Do you guys have any weed? What’s your name? Just like we talked in opening statements, that what this case comes...
TOPEKA, KS
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Vibe

Jussie Smollett Is A Free Man

Click here to read the full article. After being incarcerated for less than a week, Jussie Smollett has officially been released from Cook County Jail. On Wednesday (March 16), an Illinois Appellate Court made the decision—voted 2–1—to cut down his 150-day sentence pending appeal despite being denied last week.More from VIBE.comJussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail For Falsely Reporting Hate Crime, Maintains His InnocenceUpdate: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Removed From Psych Ward, Legal Team Files For ReleaseJussie Smollett Seeks New Trial After Guilty Verdict For Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime The Appellate Court judge stated that the Empire actor would have likely served...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Showed ‘So Much Hatred,’ Jury Foreman Says

The jury foreman in the federal hate crime trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery is speaking candidly about the men convicted in the February 2020 vigilante-style slaying. Marcus Ransom, 35, revealed to The New York Times that the testimony and evidence during the trial made him emotional, moving him to tears at times and compelling him to pray in his hotel room each night after jury service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Jussie Smollett is being let out of prison

The former ‘Empire’ star will be freed on bond while he appeals his guilt after being convicted of lying about being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack last week in Chicago. This comes after the 39-year-old actor was sentenced to 150 days in prison and $140,000...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Tribune

CTA murder case that included two trials and once saw the defendant represented by his brother ends with 25-year prison sentence

Nine years and a long series of legal twists after Sanchez Mixon was killed on a CTA Green Line platform, the man convicted of murder in his fatal beating was sentenced on Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Anthony Jackson’s sentence concludes — for now — his case’s extraordinary tenure in Cook County court. The Jackson matter has been through two trials, a slew of explicit and conspiracy-laden ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Trial delayed for man accused in violent Wisconsin protests

A judge on Monday delayed the trial for a man accused of firing off a “warning shot” on the night two people were killed in Wisconsin during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.Jury selection was set to start in Kenosha Monday in the case of Joshua Ziminski, 37, who is charged with a felony count of arson and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. Trial was rescheduled for June 21 because defense attorney Michael Barth is tied up with another case, the Kenosha News reported.Ziminski, of Caledonia, is accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSET

MS-13 gang members plead guilty to conspiracy to kill fellow inmate

(WSET) — On Monday, five MS-13 gang members pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a fellow inmate. According to the Dept. Of Justice, the last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary – Lee pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the attempted murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

Arkansas jury deliberating over deputy fatally shooting teen

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the manslaughter trial of a former Arkansas deputy who fatally shot an unarmed 17-year-old during a traffic stop. The jury deliberated for two hours following a day of testimony that included Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, emotionally recounting the June 23 fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, who was white. Jurors plan to resume deliberations Friday morning.
CABOT, AR
WSMV

Video shows youth detention center supervisor attacked before teens escape

On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the start of phase 2 of the Interstate SMART Corridor. We have the latest on Steven Wiggins taking plea deal on federal charges. Plus, Melanie says cool stretch continues. Friday Afternoon Forecast from News 4. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WE...
PUBLIC SAFETY

