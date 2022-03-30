Will Smith’s Mom on Oscar Slap: “I’ve Never Seen Him Do That”

Tiffany Haddish defended Will Smith after the ‘King Richard’ Oscar winner slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 94th academy awards. Smith who took to the stage to defend his wife after Rock who was presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature made a comedic joke about her shaved bald head. Pinket who announced shaving her head because she suffered from alopecia (which was the cause of her hair loss) in December didn’t think the joke was so funny, Haddish who has worked alongside Smith in ‘Girls Trip’ was spotted talking to Pinkett Smith during a commercial break at the Oscars following the incident. The actor told People that “Pinkett Smith appreciated her husband’s actions. Haddish said that Smith is doing “fine.” Here’s what she had to say about the slap.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO