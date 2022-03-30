ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith’s Mom on Oscar Slap: “I’ve Never Seen Him Do That”

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, spoke with Sharrie Williams of WPHVI Philadelphia following the Oscars. When asked about the now-infamous slap, Smith acknowledged that...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Will Smith Says ‘There’s Never Been Infidelity’ in His and Jada’s Marriage: ‘Jada and I Talk About Everything’

Will Smith says there has “never” been an instance of infidelity in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Speaking with Gayle King for an extended interview that aired this weekend, the King Richard actor—who’s up for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s acclaimed drama—was asked how he handles “all the chatter” surrounding his and Jada’s decades-strong relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Complex

People React to Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with Will Smith after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage. The ESPN personality took to Twitter Sunday night to rip Smith, saying there was “no excuse” for attacking Rock. It’s worth noting that Stephen A. went after the wrong Will Smith, mistakenly targeting a podcast host who has the Twitter handle @willsmith.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Wphvi Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MMAmania.com

Staggeringly stupid! Joe Rogan reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after ‘mild joke’ at Oscars

Will Smith completely dominated the headlines coming out of the 2022 Oscars this past weekend and not because he won “Best Actor” for his performance in King Richard. Instead, Smith was the center of attention for his reaction to a joke made by Chris Rock ahead of Smith’s award-winning moment. Rock aimed his comical bit at some of the couples in attendance that night before making it to Smith and his wife, Jada. The comedian made a G.I. Jane reference toward Jada, who has been dealing with hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Tiffany Haddish On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock “That’s What Your Husband Is Supposed To Do, Right? Protect You”

Tiffany Haddish defended Will Smith after the ‘King Richard’ Oscar winner slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 94th academy awards. Smith who took to the stage to defend his wife after Rock who was presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature made a comedic joke about her shaved bald head. Pinket who announced shaving her head because she suffered from alopecia (which was the cause of her hair loss) in December didn’t think the joke was so funny, Haddish who has worked alongside Smith in ‘Girls Trip’ was spotted talking to Pinkett Smith during a commercial break at the Oscars following the incident. The actor told People that “Pinkett Smith appreciated her husband’s actions. Haddish said that Smith is doing “fine.” Here’s what she had to say about the slap.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Posthumous ‘Life After Death’ LP Turns 25 Years Old!

A quarter-century ago today in Hip-Hop history, Notorious B.I.G. released his second album, Life After Death. Biggie, who was killed two weeks before its release, was nominated for three Grammy’s for this project: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance for “Hypnotize,” and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Mo Money Mo Problems.” The double LP was released posthumously by Bad Boy Records.
HIP HOP
epicstream.com

Oscars Seriously Considered Having Will Smith Removed From Program After Hitting Chris Rock; Academy Condemns 'King Richard' Star's Violent Actions

Oscars organizers seriously considered having Will Smith removed from his seat during the program. Will Smith raised eyebrows when he hit Chris Rock on stage after the latter joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Several questioned why the Academy didn't do anything and wondered where the security...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Will Smith ‘Perpetuated Stereotypes About The Black Community’ By Slapping Chris Rock At The Academy Awards

Basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has sounded off on the now infamous moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards. The 74-year-old wrote in a blog post about Smith slapping Rock, “With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy