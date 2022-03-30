Press Problems

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
If you’re looking for drama or a spectacle, check out the Grammys. You likely won’t get much of it surrounding the prospective confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in the coming days. The Senate is on track to confirm Jackson next week. But the confirmation vote...
LOS ANGELES — Police were ready to arrest Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but Rock said no, show producer Will Packer said. In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that is set to air Friday, Packer detailed what allegedly happened after Smith slapped the comedian in a spectacle watched by millions.
NEW YORK (AP) — An independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to organize a company warehouse in New York City, a David and Goliath scenario that could lead to the retail giant’s first unionized facility in the U.S. Workers at an Amazon fulfillment...
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications and select their sex on Social Security cards, the Biden administration said on Thursday in announcing measures to support transgender Americans against wave of state laws targeting them. The State Department...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gay rights advocates sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to block a new law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to the...
The family of Bruce Willis shocked his fans Wednesday when they announced the actor is "stepping away" from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to speak or comprehend language. "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our...
It appears the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is standing behind its statement that Will Smith was "asked to leave the ceremony and refused" after the actor slapped presenter Chris Rock, a source tells Fox News. A source at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences told...
(CNN) — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a tornado struck in the Florida Panhandle on Thursday morning, authorities said -- part of a series of storms that have laid waste to buildings around the South since Wednesday. A tornado struck Washington County, north of...
