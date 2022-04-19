ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The IRS Is Coming for Your Crypto. Here's What You Need to Know.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5dOa_0euCY3nd00

Tax season is here, and if you’ve had any transactions related to crypto, there is a lot you need to know. In the above video, tax attorneys Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen break down some vital information you need to protect your assets and avoid penalties. Kohler and Sorenson discuss:

  • Capital gains strategies
  • The IRS stance on cryptocurrency taxation
  • Trading Crypto tax strategies
  • Staking and Defi tax strategies
  • Crypto mining tax strategies
  • Trading crypto tax-free with an IRA or 401k

More about the speakers:

Mark J. Kohler is a CPA, attorney, co-host of the podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition and The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom .

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.

Comments / 0

Related
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

It’s Tax Day. Here’s when you can expect your refund

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's here: The due date for most individual tax returns for 2021. If you're part of the majority of taxpayers expecting a refund this year, it might...
INCOME TAX
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to File Your Taxes for Free

Ah, spring. The fresh flowers, the end of blizzards and digging your car out of the snow, and… the arrival of tax season. For many people, it’s a welcome arrival: a reminder that a refund is coming. But for the rest, you might owe Uncle Sam a hefty chunk of dough. If you’re stressing over getting your taxes done this year, here’s a look at some ways to get through the process for less.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Self Directed Ira#Kkos Lawyers#K E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

What is the IRS Fresh Start Program and who qualifies explained

DESPITE its reputation as a relentless collector, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers a number of tax relief programs for struggling Americans. Over the years, the IRS has tweaked the tax code to be more forgiving to certain taxpayers struggling to pay based on their financial situation. The IRS lumps...
INCOME TAX
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy