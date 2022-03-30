ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears drags Justin Timberlake and mother for using her name for profit in deleted IG post

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00J6f3_0euCXXz900

Britney Spears wants to know if you like her dress, but also wants you to know that Jesus is not here for her ex-boyfriends former toxic behavior, and shared a recent calling she had about it, in a now deleted post.

Listen to Britney Spears now on Audacy's Oh Baby Baby Radio

Despite previously posting dance videos of herself to some of ex Justin Timberlake ’s hit songs, Brit Brit seems to have changed her tune about JT, and took to social to put him on blast for “using” her name to sell his 2002 break-up record Justified .

As Spears shared in the since-deleted IG post, she had a calling, wherein Jesus spoke to her about all those who betrayed her in the past.

Starting with her mother, she wrote Jesus said to her — “Your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION!!!!”

Some context, for those who don’t know, in 2008 Britney’s mom released Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World , which delved into her famous daughter’s public struggles with the media and her mental health.

The “Toxic” singer moved on to Timberlake next, noting the Lord claimed —  “Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty!!!”

Again for context, the former IT couple dated from 1999 - 2002 when cheating allegations on Britney’s behalf surfaced. Whether they were true or not, we’ll never know, but Timberlake side of the story remains it is, which he artistically conveyed with the release of his hit heartbreak track, “Cry Me a River,” that same year, which featured a Britney look-alike in the music video.

The couples early aughts drama was resurfaced in 2021, at the hight of the Free Britney movement, with release of documentary Framing Britney Spears . As a result, Timberlake issued an apology statement , in which he brought up both his past with Britney as well as the Janet Jackson nip slip 2004 Super Bowl performance debacle, which was also awakened by the media at the time.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” the “Mirrors” singer wrote in February 2021. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Timberlake also spoke in favor of Britney conservatorship battle after her tell-all statement to Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny , in which she blasted her family for being “abusive.”

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Timberlake tweeted. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” he continued. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

Also in the Instagram post, Britney went on to mention claims about her issues with her sister, but duh.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ New Snapshot Of Sam Asghari Has Fans Speculating They May Have Secretly Wed

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got fans super excited about an upcoming wedding since they got engaged over six months ago. But according to Spears’ new post, a wedding may have already happened. On March 4, Spears posted a show-stopping photo of Asghari for his birthday, saying “Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!! He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!” She then gave photo credits to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears leaves fans confused after singer deletes Instagram without warning

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.Fans have been left confused after the pop star appears to have deleted her social media account. As of Wednesday (16 March), Spears’s account can no longer be found on Instagram.The 40-year-old’s Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers – remains active.The singer, however, has not posted on the platform since speaking out against her sister Jamie Lynn in a post shared on 15 January.Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from Instagram.“BRITNEY WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR INSTAGRAM” wrote one user.Another added: “Where IS @britneyspears on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post. Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Jt#Ig Post
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Reason Janet Jackson Lost Her Coca-Cola Deal

Coca-Cola has a long history with celebrities and has often relied on stars to highlight its products. Back in 2003, the company collaborated with actors Penelope Cruz, Courtney Cox Arquette, and singer Mya for a unique campaign to appeal to younger customers (via NBC News). The idea was to demonstrate that celebrities aren't all that different from the rest of us. In one of the campaign commercials, Cruz finishes off a full bottle of Coke before burping loudly and grinning in front of other diners at the restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Britney Spears absconds from Instagram and rejoins casually

Britney Spears rejoined Instagram discreetly after disappearing from Instagram four days ago. The world-renowned American singer disappeared from the social media platform on Wednesday,16th March. Her fans on Twitter shared their confusions and doubts over her absence.
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy