Parker McCollum is a married man: See the photos

Parker McCollum tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, Hallie Ray Light , on Monday in a ceremony that took place in Tomball ,TX.

Both Parker and Light took to Instagram to share some photos from the big day showing him in a classic black tux and Hallie in a timeless, strapless gown.

“Took me 3 years, but she is officially Hallie Ray Light McCollum,” Parker captioned a photo of the couple at the altar. “As long as old men sit and talk about the weather,” he quoted from Randy Travis ’ , “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

Hallie shared multiple posts surrounding the couple’s big day, the first one captioned “Mr. & Mrs. McCollum, with a white heart emoji and the second stating the date, “3.28.22.”

Parker gushed in the comments to his wife, “My best friend! My bride! I love you baby! You and I till the end of time!”

