ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Parker McCollum is a married man: See the photos

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCzYz_0euCXSZW00

Parker McCollum tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, Hallie Ray Light , on Monday in a ceremony that took place in Tomball ,TX.

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Country Love Radio to hear all your favorite Country love songs

Both Parker and Light took to Instagram to share some photos from the big day showing him in a classic black tux and Hallie in a timeless, strapless gown.

“Took me 3 years, but she is officially Hallie Ray Light McCollum,” Parker captioned a photo of the couple at the altar. “As long as old men sit and talk about the weather,” he quoted from Randy Travis , “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

Hallie shared multiple posts surrounding the couple’s big day, the first one captioned “Mr. & Mrs. McCollum, with a white heart emoji and the second stating the date, “3.28.22.”

Parker gushed in the comments to his wife, “My best friend! My bride! I love you baby! You and I till the end of time!”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Audacy
Audacy

55K+

Followers

54K+

Posts

18M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Popculture

Duggar Family Plane Crash: What to Know

Counting On alums John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Duggar experienced quite the scary situation in late 2021. The couple was reportedly involved in a plane crash while John David was in command of the aircraft. Since then, the pair have spoken out about the incident, which occurred in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Tomball, TX
City
Parker, TX
Tomball, TX
Society
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Take Kids on Family Trip to Disney World: Photos

Family fun in Florida! Christine Brown and Janelle Brown enjoyed a joint Disney World trip with their kids. “Loving this vacation!” Christine, 49, captioned a Monday, March 14, Instagram slideshow with her children and family friends. “Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for […]
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Another Duggar Sibling Just Got Married

The Duggar family continues to expand. Us Weekly reported that Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissman tied the knot. Their nuptials come three months after they announced their engagement. Duggar and Wissman reportedly exchanged vows on Saturday. The pair got married at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and later celebrated...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Travis
Person
Parker Mccollum
heatworld

Kate Lawler: 'My regret over having a baby'

Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler was once so unsure about having children that she started a podcast with her husband – titled Maybe Baby – to explore what she called the “parentally undecided”. Now, a year after welcoming their daughter Noa, Kate has opened up...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Love Radio#Instagram A#The Audacy App Sign
CinemaBlend

Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett Is Married, See The Sweet Photos Of His Wedding To Jaymes Vaughan

We all know that Hallmark movies are very specifically designed to celebrate love, romance, and everything that goes along with those things. And, viewers have delighted in all of those offerings more and more all year long, and watched stars like actor Jonathan Bennett portray characters who find uplifting happily ever afters in a variety of swoony situations. Now, fans can do some real-life rejoicing, as Bennett recently married and shared the sweet photos from the ceremony!
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

The Block star Natasha Pavlou and her fiancé Brad reveal their unborn baby's gender in a sweet Instagram video: '24 weeks today and over 3 months until we get to meet you!'

Natasha Pavlou, who competed on The Block in 2020 with her father Harry, is expecting her first child with her fiancé Brad. And on Monday, the couple revealed their unborn baby's gender in a sweet video shared to their joint Instagram page. Tash, 33, looked positively glowing in a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Married Love Andrew Lococo: See the Wedding Ring

Woohoo! Actress Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, tied the knot with her love Andrew Lococo. She took to Instagram a couple of days ago to share the happy news via a short clip of her hand over her spouse's, itself hovering over a pool. In it, Lococo wears a simple gold wedding band, while Wright is sporting a lovely square blue stone set on a simple band. Her nails are painted a tasteful shimmery pearl.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline's Mom Helps Amid Kloie's Medical Ordeal

Jade Cline dealt with a stressful situation on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2. During the episode, she took her daughter Kloie to the dentist after she complained about having a toothache. Amidst the ordeal, Cline's mother, Christy Smith, stepped in to help. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, the latest episode aired a day after it was reported that Smith has a difficult matter of her own to deal with. According to The Sun, Smith is headed to jail after accepting a plea deal that will require her to spend 90 days behind bars.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy