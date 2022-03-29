ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Is the Next Gretzky Or Auston Matthews Playing in Kalamazoo This Weekend?

By Benson
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Though the thoughts may be in some of the parents or grandparents' heads, most every hockey player at this level is likely not going to become a professional athlete. But that doesn't mean they can't be successful while they're playing the game. And this weekend we will see one of the...

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
103.3 WKFR

When is the Latest Snowfall in Kalamazoo History?

We may not be out of the woods yet as far as snow is concerned. You won't believe how late it has snowed in the Kalamazoo area. After experiencing sunshine and 72 degrees in Kalamazoo on the first full day of Spring, it's hard to imagine that we still have freezing temps in the future. But...we do. In fact, we could see snow with a low of 20 on Saturday, March 25th, and drop down to a low of 18 on Sunday, March 26th according to WWMT's 7-day forecast. Not to mention, my iPhone weather app indicates 6 days in a row of below freezing temps for over lows in its 10-day forecast. So, when can we pack our winter clothing away? Good question. Let's take a look at the history of the latest snowfall in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas using data from Climate.gov.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Work for the West Michigan Whitecaps this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for opening day and they want you to play for their team! It takes hundreds of staff members to put on a great season for the fans and they need your help. If you are looking for a job for the summer season the West Michigna Whitecaps have you covered.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Albion, Another One Of Al Capone’s Michigan Hideouts

As we have come to find out, Al Capone was very fond of the state of Michigan and spent quite some time here. Whether he was here for business, needed to quickly get away from the Chicago because of unforeseen events, or simply just wanted to come up to Michigan to have some fun and party with less concern, Michigan was one of his favorite states to set up in.
ALBION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WTOL-TV

Adrian College hockey celebrates first national championship

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian College Hockey team celebrated its first-ever hockey national championship on Tuesday. The Bulldogs won the title this past weekend and it's the first NCAA team title in Adrian College history. Their head coach is Adam Krug who played in three games for the Toledo...
ADRIAN, MI
103.3 WKFR

8 Reasons to Hate Springtime in West Michigan

Now that we've reached both the official start of spring (March 20) and the unofficial start of spring (Bell's Oberon Day) West Michigan is hyped for warmer weather and all that it brings with it. Unfortunately, just because it's spring in West Michigan that doesn't mean it's all sunshine and...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Save A Lot on Stadium Dr. In Kalamazoo Closes

Driving along Stadium in Kalamazoo the other day I realized that the Save-A-Lot sign was removed off the building and was left super confused. It was only a month or so ago I went in to grab a few things early on a Sunday morning, but had not even heard that they would be closing permanently. Then after I saw that the building was empty I did some digging on social media and found a few posts that confirmed they would be shutting down for good:
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Auston Matthews
103.3 WKFR

Is This the Biggest Pothole in Calhoun County Michigan?

This pothole on steroids is located in a rural area between Union City and Athens and maybe the biggest pothole in all of Calhoun County Michigan. Before the flowers bloom and trees bud, a sure sign of spring in Michigan is growing potholes. Everyone knows Michigan residents are expert growers of apples and cherries but how many outside of the state would realize Michigan's ability to grow some of the biggest potholes in the U.S.?
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Cup#Hockey Players#Auston Matthews Playing#Wings Events Center#Wings West Ice Arena#Usa Hockey#Wings West Koha#Koha
Macomb Daily

L’Anse Creuse North starts soccer season with two victories

The calendar says spring. The weather says otherwise. The National Weather Service forecast a wintry mix for Wednesday into Thursday in Macomb County, perhaps setting the stage for more postponements as the spring prep sports season gets underway. At least two Macomb Area Conference soccer matches were called off due...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

‘Princesses and Superheroes’ Spring Break Event at Gilmore Car Museum on April 2nd

Spring Break 2021 is here and this sounds like a fun event for both the little ones and the adults with them. The Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners is hosting a Princesses and Superheroes event on Saturday, April 2nd. What makes it cool for the kids is obviously the princesses and superheroes, but it's a chance for the adults to relive automotive memories on the Gilmore Car Museum campus. And maybe it also exposes the younger ones to some of our automotive history.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Did The Lions Owner Drop The Name ‘Ford’ From The Lions Website?

Back in 2020, Martha Ford transferred the Detroit Lions principal ownership to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp. Now Sheila has transferred her name Ford to the deleted file on the Lions website bio page. Why, who knows, and does anyone really care? It appears many people care and are tweeting up a storm about it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Pioneer

Morley Stanwood pitcher set for successful season

MORLEY - It's MacKenzie Meldrum senior season with the Morley Stanwood softball program and she has high hopes it will be a good one as a pitcher for the Mohawks. Morley Stanwood put on two weeks of softball work prior to spring break this week. The first games are scheduled to be at home with Big Rapids on April 6 and at Chippewa Hills on April 8. Meldrum also played volleyball in the fall. This is her third year in varsity softball. Last season "went pretty well," Meldrum recalled. "We did very well as a team." ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

AP names Ypsilanti Arbor Prep’s Petticord top Div. 3 player

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mya Petticord wants to one day have her own clothing and shoe brand. She is off to a great start. The Ypsilanti Arbor Prep senior led the Gators to the Division 3 state championship this season and is the Michigan Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year.
YPSILANTI, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy