GWWIB Spring Conference to Highlight Women in Leadership
1 day ago
George Washington University sophomore Kate Dressel, who is concentrating in business analytics and finance, struggled to find representation in the career field that interested her, and startling statistics show why. According to a recent study, women account for just 15% of Fortune 500 CEOs, while women founders secured only 2% of...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The game of baseball might be for boys, but beyond the mound and home plate, the playing field has become more diverse. Katie Beekman joined the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in June of 2010. She's been General Manager since 2019. Her career started with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, though...
Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
The following information was provided by event organizers:. FocusWC, a non-partisan women’s organization, is proud to announce the keynote speaker for the Focus Women’s Conference 2022. Presenting on radical love and self-acceptance, FocusWC welcomes Nadia Bolz-Weber as the keynote speaker on March 28, 2022 at the Mobile Convention Center. New York Times bestselling author Nadia Bolz-Weber has been called “a pastor for America’s outsiders” (BBC). From her roots as a hard-drinking standup comic to an ordained Lutheran pastor, Bolz-Weber’s gospel is not just for spiritual seekers. Her message of radical love and acceptance empowers everyone. Bolz-Weber explores friendship and community; life purpose and activism; self-care; and leadership. She makes the deeply felt argument that honesty and human connection are key to creating and sustaining a community. The conference will encourage women to develop relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to enable women to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. In 2019, the Focus Women’s Conference hosted more than 540 attendees to connect and learn together in Mobile.
What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The pandemic has deepened the existing youth learning crisis, leaving millions of young people with inadequate access to employment opportunities. Global youth are redefining the concept of the workforce but need...
BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit 2022 presented Ladder Up: The Right Strategies to Get You to the Next Level where an expert panel of Black women leaders in business came together to share jewels of wisdom and encouragement on how to successfully rise up the ranks at work. Climbing...
A recent survey from tech giant HP shows that while women are very interested in advancing their careers, men are still promoted at a much higher rate. Managing Director of North America at HP Stephanie Dismore joined Cheddar News to discuss the data and how changes brought on by the pandemic helped — and hurt — women in the workforce. "This whole idea of hybrid working is a challenge, but it's also an opportunity. And ideally what it can do for women is provide extreme flexibility, and it gives them an opportunity to really be very vocal about what they need and how they can contribute the best in the environment that they're in," she said. "However, at the same time, while women are applying and wanting to advance their careers. COVID actually had the reverse effect. And if you look at other studies, one in four women actually took a step back from their careers or exited the workforce altogether."
Women’s History Month is a key moment in time to reflect on and celebrate the triumphs of women across the world. Women have come a long way, baby, as that Virginia Slims tagline used to tell us. But there is still so much more to be done for the advancement of womankind. Since I am a professional communications strategist, I am typically thinking and actively analyzing the voices that are prominent during these moments in time, amplified by brand partnerships and social media posts. The big names, who are celebrities and influencers we know about, are so important to those who find value and inspiration in women who have dominated music, entertainment, health and wellness, corporate America, and the like. I would add though for those of us who are on a journey to know ourselves better as women, we can look inward for inspiration and within our families and friend groups for inspiring women. Those women who don’t have millions or even thousands of followers on social media or don’t have brand partnerships. They are more accessible and real to us in terms of representations of success, resilience, and growth. That is where we can find our mentors and members for our mastermind groups.
