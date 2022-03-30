ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Second booster available to Hoosiers at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Hoosiers age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and individuals age 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible for...

wrbiradio.com

Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Vaccines Remained Effective During Omicron Variant Spike: CDC Report

According to a report the CDC released this past Friday, the more common variations of the vaccine — Pfzizer-BioNTech and Moderna — remained highly effective at preventing severe illness and death during the omicron variant in January. The report shares that protection against mild illness from the virus...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Booster for immune protection after COVID infection

When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. A team led by Carsten Watzl from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors Institute for Occupational Research, in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Klinikum Dortmund, has now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus. And what's more: after complete vaccination, the recovered probands showed antibody levels about five times higher than those vaccinated without prior infection. This would provide much better protection against a severe course of the disease in the event of a new infection with other coronavirus variants.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 vaccination yields reactions similar to those of general population in nursing mothers and their infants

Nursing mothers who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination experienced adverse events similar to those reported by the general population. COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be safe for nursing mothers and their breastfed infants, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. Dolores Sabina Romero Ramírez, University Hospital Nuestra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna asks FDA to OK 2nd booster for all adults

Moderna is seeking emergency use authorization of a second booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. The drugmaker submitted its request to the FDA March 17. "The request to include adults over 18 years of age was made to provide flexibility to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare providers to determine the appropriate use of an additional booster dose of mRNA-1273, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities," Moderna said in a statement, adding the submission is based in part on recent vaccine efficacy data from the U.S. and Israel after the emergence of omicron.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Shows Omicron COVID Variant Evades Immunity From Prior Infection

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection risk in South Africa reveals differences among variants of concern. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 evades immunity from prior infection, an analysis of routine surveillance data from South Africa indicates. Early in November 2021, South African scientists spotted SARS-CoV-2 reinfections consistent with the timing of the...
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Update: Regulators Likely To Approve Second Booster Shot Soon

The United States Food and Drug Administration will likely approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults next week, The New York Times first reported. As nations relax their COVID-19 protocols amid the spread of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, infections are surging across Europe once again. As experts in the U.S. are bracing for a potential surge in the country, sources close to the government said the FDA is expected to approve a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines for people above the age of 50, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

CDC Signs Off on Second COVID Booster for Adults 50 and Up

All adults age 50 or older can get a second booster of Moderna's and Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines, at least four months after their first booster. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the extra shots Tuesday. People age 12 and older who are immunocompromised may also...
PUBLIC HEALTH

