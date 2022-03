Cheryl Jackson has been elected the first Black woman to lead the women’s division of the Plano Chamber of Commerce in their 50-year history. Jackson has been a community name for years as the founder of the nonprofit Minnie’s Food Pantry. She’s been a member of the Plano Chamber for the last 13 years. While her nonprofit has met the need of so many families across North Texas, she said she felt her calling was to serve more.

PLANO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO