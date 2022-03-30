ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Tournament Player to Watch: North Carolina’s Brady Manek

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrady Manek has been a key cog...

JC Post

Kansas will go to the Final Four

CHICAGO (AP) — Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 to advance to the program’s 16th Final Four. Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start. The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime but outscored Miami 47-15 in the final 20 minutes. Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks won the Midwest Region for the 13th time with their ninth consecutive victory overall. Next up is the national semifinals and a matchup with Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

South Carolina shooting guard enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Devin Carter – a former On3 Consensus four-star shooting guard who averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 42% shooting last season at South Carolina – has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. A 6-foot-3, 188-pound guard, Carter has decided...
CHARLESTON, SC
State
North Carolina State
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament: Where Saint Peter's ranks in top 25 Cinderella stories in March Madness history

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has included the same kind of upsets we're used to seeing in March Madness, but there was one Cinderella story that's taken on a historic status with No. 15 seed Saint Peter's reaching the Elite Eight. Shaheen Holloway's Peacocks were just the 10th No. 15 seed to knock off a No. 2 seed in the first round, the third No. 15 seed to make the Sweet Sixteen, and after defeating Purdue on Friday night, have become the first-ever No. 15 to reach the Elite Eight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

Jameson Williams gives injury update during Alabama Pro Day

NFL scouts didn't see wide receiver Jameson Williams take part in any on-field drills during Alabama's Pro Day, but they did get some good news on the player. Williams said he's healing on time and offered a timetable for his return. "Everything's going real well right now," Williams told SEC ...
NFL
KFVS12

Steve Prohm returns to Murray State

RAW VIDEO: News conference with new Murray State men's head basketball coach. Murray State's Athletic Department held a news conference with new coach Steve Prohm. RAW VIDEO: Murray State men's head basketball coach announcement. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Steve Prohm will become the 17th head coach for the Racers...
MURRAY, KY
WYFF4.com

South Carolina to play Louisville in Final Four on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — South Carolina will play Louisville on Friday in the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game starts at 7 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 to return to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history. Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina next weekend in Minneapolis. Naz Hillmon finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, who couldn't overcome 22 turnovers despite a huge disparity at the foul line in their first regional final.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

