Salina, KS

Salina Peace Rally for Ukraine Planned

ksal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Salina group is planning to rally in support of Ukraine. The group Let’s Restore Humanity is planning a gathering for Thursday evening. According to the group, they will gather at 5:30pm on the...

www.ksal.com

WRAL

NC candidate helping in Ukraine

A local state senate candidate from Ukraine is helping people in his home country. Dimitry Slabyak is working with people in his home country through a group called EmbraceUSA. Reporter: Travis Fain. Reporter: Ali Ingersoll. Photographer: Edward Wilson.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

In Krakow Rail Station, Ukraine War Refugees Find Care Amid Chaos

It's 11:30 a.m. at Krakow Main Station and Ruslana Shtuka is desperate for some fresh air. She and her friend, Anya Pariy, are Ukrainian refugees who've spent the last hour sorting through cardboard boxes full of children's clothing in a dim tent just outside the train terminal of Poland's second city.
WORLD
The Guardian

Woman fleeing Ukraine war dies in bus crash in Italy

A woman has been killed when a bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturned on a motorway in Italy. The 32-year-old and her two children, aged 10 and five, were among 22 people onboard escaping the war in Ukraine, according to reports in the Italian press. The bus was making its way...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Local News

Rally for Ukraine held in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE — Dozens of area residents gathered Sunday afternoon at Reeves Park in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The rally featured Ukrainian and American flags to show support for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia more than three weeks ago. Many held signs that read: “I Stand With Ukraine.”
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Unity In The Community Organizers plan to rally in blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On December 4, 2021, Dr. Stephen Coleman orchestrated the first-ever unity in the community to bring residents together in unison. This Sunday, March 20, 2022, the assembly will feature 8 local and regional community leaders responsible for shedding light on issues the Ukrainian community faces. Organizers of this unity event are […]
ELMIRA, NY
Reuters

Buses ready to evacuate civilians from Sumy, Ukraine - Red Cross

GENEVA, March 15 (Reuters) - More than 70 buses are ready in the besieged city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine to evacuate civilians who have gathered ahead of a "safe passage" operation which the Red Cross hopes to start on Tuesday, a spokesperson said. "People have assembled, we hope it...
WORLD
Idaho State Journal

Local doctor in Ukraine recounts scenes of brave children, devastated families

We continue to go to Chernivtsi, Ukraine, with my team of five every morning. It takes about 30 minutes to successfully walk across the border into Ukraine. Many check points and usually many people lined up to hopefully escape into Romania. Babies, children, mothers, dogs, cats, elderly people carrying what they can in suitcases. I am amazed how good the children are — they stand in long cold lines and I never hear them complain. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Reuters

Medics and volunteers try to prop up Ukraine's health system

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - When Russian bombs started falling on Kyiv, oncologist Nataliia Verovkina fled with her 10-year-old son. But once he was safe in Munich with his grandparents, she turned around and went back. "Someone had to help these people," Verovkina, 43, who works at Ukraine's National Cancer...
ADVOCACY
WGN News

Suburban church prays for peace in Ukraine

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Members of the St. James Parish in Arlington Heights are praying for peace, thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Judy Schleismann was just six years old when World War II began, seeing images of widespread destruction that remind her of her childhood. “People […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WETM 18 News

Community gathers for Ukrainian Peace Rally in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Community members gathered today in Corning’s Center Way Square for a peace rally dedicated to Ukraine. The rally was made possible through the Sister Cities Association of Corning, which for the last 35 years has been a sister city with Lviv, Ukraine, along with other cities around the world. Citizens showed […]
CORNING, NY
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Racial Politics of Solidarity with Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainians—in the country, and around the world—have received an outpouring of support. That support has ranged from money for humanitarian aid to military weapons, and a great deal of it has come in the form of social media organizing and celebrity fundraising and advocacy. Local groups around the country have organized rallies to denounce Russian aggression and “Stand with Ukraine,” creating art and auctioning NFTs—and even painting rocks—to demonstrate their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Ukraine reminds us that animals suffer during wartime, too

As I write this, sipping coffee and listening to Miles Davis at home in Virginia, a toothless tabby named Scar is curled up next to me and a frail ginger cat named Pancake is napping upstairs. Ten years ago, Scar was starving in a garbage dump in Kabul. Five years ago, Pancake survived a suicide bombing there that blew out the window in my office where she always sat in the sun.
ANIMALS

