The site plans that would add 24 condominiums across two prominent Lewes Beach parcels received unanimous support from Lewes Mayor and City Council at its March 14 meeting. White Bucks LLC plans to develop the vacant lot across from Dairy Queen at the corner of Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive, and the lot on Savannah Road currently occupied by Two Dips ice cream shop. The plan is to build 12 condo units on each site.

LEWES, DE ・ 13 DAYS AGO