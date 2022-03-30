ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIT Reinstates SAT/ACT Requirement For Incoming Classes

 7 hours ago

There are tens of thousands of different high schools in the country, with a huge variation of grading methods, curricula, and levels of rigor. High school grades alone can't select the highest achieving students. Nor can extra-circulars (access to...

FingerLakes1.com

The college application process: understanding the ACT and SAT

The college application process tends to brings up a lot of emotions for students and parents alike. Some don’t even know where to begin, which can be stressful and anxiety-inducing. John Dragone has seen it all in his nearly three decades-long career in college advising, admissions, and planning. He wants students and parents to know that, with the right tools and knowledge, applying to college doesn’t have to be a negative experience- in fact, it can even be enjoyable.
COLLEGES
KGET

CSUB drops ACT and SAT from admission requirements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State University system is removing the SAT and ACT exams from undergraduate admission requirements. The CSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision today, saying it will help “level the playing field and provide greater access to a high quality college degree for students from all backgrounds.” The move […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Sat#Ap Tests#Standardized Tests#Ap Classes#Ap
The Independent

Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement

In a move that squarely places California’s public universities at the forefront of the national trend to drop standardized tests, the Cal State university system will eliminate SAT and ACT exams from admission requirements, officials decided Wednesday.The California State University's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change, aligning the country's largest four-year university system with the “test free" admissions process already adopted by the University of California college system.The California State University system has 477,000 students at its 23 colleges around the state, while the University of California’s 10 colleges enroll over 280,000 students. The University of California Board of...
COLLEGES
Washington Post

Teachers are under fire in increasingly bizarre ways

This is hardly the first time in our history that a conservative backlash to social change has centered on schools. But this one is intense, and after starting with a manufactured panic over critical race theory, it has expanded its targets to include discussions of sexuality, gender identity and other things that might make certain kids feel “uncomfortable” — or at least, make their parents feel uncomfortable.
EDUCATION
WGAU

USG: no SAT, ACT scores needed for some enrolling students

The University System of Georgia says it is a temporary waiver: students who are looking to apply for undergraduate courses at most public universities in the state will not be required to submit SAT or ACT test scores to enroll. From the Georgia News Network…. The University System of Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
Parents Magazine

Legitimizing AAVE: Should Black Students Code-Switch in School?

Just as there is no one right way to cook candied yams, there is no one right way to speak English. In fact, there are about 1.5 billion people on this earth who speak English. How do we determine which flavor of English is the "right" flavor? Well, we don't. One of these right flavors of English is called African American English (AAE).
SOCIETY
CBS LA

California State University drops use of SATs, ACTs for admissions

California State University's Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to drop standardized tests as a requirement for admission, following the lead of the University of California.The 23-campus system, which is the largest four-year college system in the country, had suspended use of the tests for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years due to the pandemic. UC had dropped the tests in 2020, and the Board of Trustees decided do the same, following a recommendation from its Admission Advisory Council."This decision aligns with the California State University's continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds," acting Chancellor Steve Relyea said in a statement. "In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on the high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success."Students can still take the SAT or ACT tests, and scores can be used to place them into appropriate-level math and English courses. But CSU admission standards going forward will "utilize a multi-factored admission criteria to determine student eligibility in lieu of standardized test scores."
LONG BEACH, CA
WBUR

'Letting Go of Literary Whiteness'

"Letting Go of Literary Whiteness: Antiracist Literature Instruction for White Students" is the title of the 2019 book co-authored by Westfield State's Sophia Sarigianides and Central Michigan University's Carlin Borsheim-Black. Earlier this month, it won the 2022 American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Outstanding Book Award. These are controversial...
WTVM

CSU to waive ACT, SAT requirement for some students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University has announced a temporary change to its admission process. The college is adopting “test-free” admissions requirements for the upcoming summer and fall semesters. Freshman students applying for these semesters will not be required to submit ACT or SAT scores - as...
COLUMBUS, GA
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION

