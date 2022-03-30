MIT Reinstates SAT/ACT Requirement For Incoming Classes

California State University's Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to drop standardized tests as a requirement for admission, following the lead of the University of California.The 23-campus system, which is the largest four-year college system in the country, had suspended use of the tests for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years due to the pandemic. UC had dropped the tests in 2020, and the Board of Trustees decided do the same, following a recommendation from its Admission Advisory Council."This decision aligns with the California State University's continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds," acting Chancellor Steve Relyea said in a statement. "In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on the high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success."Students can still take the SAT or ACT tests, and scores can be used to place them into appropriate-level math and English courses. But CSU admission standards going forward will "utilize a multi-factored admission criteria to determine student eligibility in lieu of standardized test scores."

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO