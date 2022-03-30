ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Burst-Mode Transimpedance Amplifier

Cover picture for the articleThe GN7060 burst-mode transimpedance amplifier from Semtech Corp. is designed for 25GS-PON and HS-PON (Higher Speed Passive Optical Networks) optical...

The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

ZEN Yachts sells its first ZEN50 electric catamaran featuring solar roof, automated wingsail, and Starlink internet

Infant electric boat manufacturer, ZEN Yachts, has announced its first US order for its flagship ZEN50 solar electric catamaran. The zero-emission sailing yacht is currently under construction in Europe and will arrive with some pretty luxurious features including two kitchens, a high-tech fully-automated wingsail, and Starlink internet from SpaceX. ZEN...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Android Central

to force dark mode

Hi. I could not recreate your issue of apps not appearing as a list there I'm afraid. For sure some other setting is interfering. Do you have the default launcher in the Home Screen settings, or are you using another launcher maybe. I have mine set to have an Apps...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

A citizen centred urban network for weather and air quality in Australian schools

High-quality, standardized urban canopy layer observations are a worldwide necessity for urban climate and air quality research and monitoring. The Schools Weather and Air Quality (SWAQ) network was developed and distributed across the Greater Sydney region with a view to establish a citizen-centred network for investigation of the intra-urban heterogeneity and inter-parameter dependency of all major urban climate and air quality metrics. The network comprises a matrix of eleven automatic weather stations, nested with a web of six automatic air quality stations, stretched across 2779 km2, with average spacing of 10.2"‰km. Six meteorological parameters and six air pollutants are recorded. The network has a focus on Sydney's western suburbs of rapid urbanization, but also extends to many eastern coastal sites where there are gaps in existing regulatory networks. Observations and metadata are available from September 2019 and undergo routine quality control, quality assurance and publication. Metadata, original datasets and quality-controlled datasets are open-source and available for extended academic and non-academic use.
ENVIRONMENT
#Transimpedance Amplifier#Semtech Corp#Clearedge
Nature.com

Lithium superionic conductors with corner-sharing frameworks

Superionic lithium conductivity has only been discovered in a few classes of materials, mostly found in thiophosphates and rarely in oxides. Herein, we reveal that corner-sharing connectivity of the oxide crystal structure framework promotes superionic conductivity, which we rationalize from the distorted lithium environment and reduced interaction between lithium and non-lithium cations. By performing a high-throughput search for materials with this feature, we discover ten new oxide frameworks predicted to exhibit superionic conductivity-from which we experimentally demonstrate LiGa(SeO3)2 with a bulk ionic conductivity of 0.11"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 and an activation energy of 0.17"‰eV. Our findings provide insight into the factors that govern fast lithium mobility in oxide materials and will accelerate the development of new oxide electrolytes for all-solid-state batteries.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Printing circuits on rare nanomagnets puts a new spin on computing

New research artificially creating a rare form of matter known as spin glass could spark a new paradigm in artificial intelligence by allowing algorithms to be directly printed as physical hardware. The unusual properties of spin glass enable a form of AI that can recognize objects from partial images much like the brain does and show promise for low-power computing, among other intriguing capabilities.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Enhanced photonics devices based on low temperature plasma-deposited dichlorosilane-based ultra-silicon-rich nitride (SiN)

Ultra-silicon-rich nitride with refractive indices"‰~"‰3 possesses high nonlinear refractive index-100Ã—"‰higher than stoichiometric silicon nitride and presents absence of two-photon absorption, making it attractive to be used in nonlinear integrated optics at telecommunications wavelengths. Despite its excellent nonlinear properties, ultra-silicon-rich nitride photonics devices reported so far still have fairly low quality factors of \(\sim 6\times {10}^{4}\), which could be mainly attributed by the material absorption bonds. Here, we report low temperature plasma-deposited dichlorosilane-based ultra-silicon-rich nitride (Si8N) with lower material absorption bonds, and"‰~"‰2.5Ã—"‰higher quality factors compared to ultra-silicon-rich nitride conventionally prepared with silane-based chemistry. This material is found to be highly rich in silicon with refractive indices of"‰~"‰3.12 at telecommunications wavelengths and atomic concentration ratio Si:N of"‰~"‰8:1. The material morphology, surface roughness and binding energies are also investigated. Optically, the material absorption bonds are quantified and show an overall reduction. Ring resonators fabricated exhibit improved intrinsic quality factors \(\sim 1.5\times {10}^{5}\),"‰~"‰2.5Ã—"‰higher compared to conventional silane-based ultra-silicon-rich nitride films. This enhanced quality factor from plasma-deposited dichlorosilane-based ultra-silicon-rich nitride signifies better photonics device performance using these films. A pathway has been opened up for further improved device performance of ultra-silicon-rich nitride photonics devices at material level tailored by choice of different chemistries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A plasmon modulator by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron

The manipulation of surface plasmon polaritons plays a pivotal role in plasmonic science and technology, however, the modulation efficiency of the traditional method suffers from the weak light-matter interaction. Herein, we propose a new method to overcome this obstacle by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron. In this paper, a hybrid graphene-dielectric- interdigital electrode structure is numerically and experimentally investigated. The plasmon is excited due to the confined carrier which is regulated by the potential wells. The frequency of plasmon can be tuned over a range of"‰~"‰33Â cmâˆ’1, and the obtained maximum extinction ratio is 8% via changing the confined area and the density of carrier. These findings may open up a new path to design the high efficiency all-optical modulator because the electrons can also be driven optically.
CHEMISTRY
Technology
Electronics
Nature.com

Meta-programmable analog differentiator

We present wave-based signal differentiation with unprecedented fidelity and flexibility by purposefully perturbing overmoded random scattering systems such that zeros of their scattering matrices lie exactly at the desired locations on the real frequency axis. Our technique overcomes limitations of hitherto existing approaches based on few-mode systems, both regarding their extreme vulnerability to fabrication inaccuracies or environmental perturbations and their inability to maintain high fidelity under in-situ adaptability. We demonstrate our technique experimentally by placing a programmable metasurface with hundreds of degrees of freedom inside a 3D disordered metallic box. Regarding the integrability of wave processors, such repurposing of existing enclosures is an enticing alternative to fabricating miniaturized devices. Our over-the-air differentiator can process in parallel multiple signals on distinct carriers and maintains high fidelity when reprogrammed to different carriers. We also perform programmable higher-order differentiation. Conceivable applications include segmentation or compression of communication or radar signals and machine vision.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Smart electric panel company Span gets a $90M jolt of cash

Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

VTT Finland Selects Keysight Open Radio Architect Solution

Keysight Technologies announced that VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to build an open testing and integration facility in support of an open radio access network (RAN) ecosystem. An independent and impartial research center, VTT advances the utilization and commercialization of research...
ELECTRONICS
geekwire.com

Blue Origin vets unveil startup seeking small solution to massive challenge of fusion energy

As Avalanche Energy founders Robin Langtry and Brian Riordan have been grinding through the development of their fusion technology, they keep expecting to hit a wall. The team is taking a less conventional approach to fusion energy, building a small-scale solution and foregoing the outrageous temperatures and ultra powerful magnets required by other systems. The simpler, seemingly elegant approach has left them wondering if it’s possible that no one else has developed or patented the design — or done the research showing it won’t work.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Bacteria swim faster when obstacles keep them in line

Adding particles or polymers to a fluid can make bacteria swim straighter — and therefore faster — than they do through water, by inducing a torque that changes their body alignment. Raphaël Jeanneret 0 &. Raphaël Jeanneret is in the Laboratoire de Physique de l’Ecole Normale Supérieure,...
WILDLIFE
TechCrunch

Lightning strikes again as Electric hits unicorn status

Founder and CEO Ryan Denehy told TechCrunch that the startup has raised $20 million in what it’s calling a Series D-1 from Harmonic Growth Partners, Vintage Investment Partners, Greenspring and Slack Fund. This raise, which comes just five months after the raise of a $90 million Series D, was...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Scalable and accurate multi-GPU-based image reconstruction of large-scale ptychography data

While the advances in synchrotron light sources, together with the development of focusing optics and detectors, allow nanoscale ptychographic imaging of materials and biological specimens, the corresponding experiments can yield terabyte-scale volumes of data that can impose a heavy burden on the computing platform. Although graphics processing units (GPUs) provide high performance for such large-scale ptychography datasets, a single GPU is typically insufficient for analysis and reconstruction. Several works have considered leveraging multiple GPUs to accelerate the ptychographic reconstruction. However, most of these works utilize only the Message Passing Interface to handle the communications between GPUs. This approach poses inefficiency for a hardware configuration that has multiple GPUs in a single node, especially while reconstructing a single large projection, since it provides no optimizations to handle the heterogeneous GPU interconnections containing both low-speed (e.g., PCIe) and high-speed links (e.g., NVLink). In this paper, we provide an optimized intranode multi-GPU implementation that can efficiently solve large-scale ptychographic reconstruction problems. We focus on the maximum likelihood reconstruction problem using a conjugate gradient (CG) method for the solution and propose a novel hybrid parallelization model to address the performance bottlenecks in the CG solver. Accordingly, we have developed a tool, called PtyGer (Ptychographic GPU(multiple)-based reconstruction), implementing our hybrid parallelization model design. A comprehensive evaluation verifies that PtyGer can fully preserve the original algorithm's accuracy while achieving outstanding intranode GPU scalability.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

An integrated photonic circuit for color qubit preparation by third-order nonlinear interactions

This work presents a feasible design of an integrated photonic circuit performing as a device for single-qubit preparation and rotations through the third-order nonlinear process of difference frequency generation (DFG) and defined in the temporal mode basis. The first stage of our circuit includes the generation of heralded single photons by spontaneous four-wave mixing in a micro-ring cavity engineered for delivering a single-photon state in a unique temporal mode. The second stage comprises the implementation of DFG in a spiral waveguide with controlled dispersion properties for reaching color qubit preparation fidelity close to unity. We present the generalized rotation operator related to the DFG process, a methodology for the device design, and qubit preparation fidelity results as a function of user-accessible parameters.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Driving spin chirality by electron dynamics in laser-excited antiferromagnets

Despite recent successes in the area of ultrafast manipulation of magnetic order, optical generation and manipulation of complex spin textures is hindered by an insufficient theoretical understanding of underlying processes. In particular an important aspect of subtle connection between the electronic and magnetic degrees of freedom is not properly accounted for in existing theories. Here, we uncover a distinct physical mechanism for imprinting spin chirality into collinear magnets with short laser pulses. By simultaneously treating the laser-ignited evolution of electronic structure and magnetic order, we show that their intertwined dynamics can result in an emergence of quasi-stable chiral states. We find that laser-driven chirality does not require any auxiliary external fields or intrinsic spin"“orbit interaction to exist, and it can survive on the time scale of nanoseconds even in the presence of thermal fluctuations, which makes the uncovered mechanism relevant for understanding various optical experiments on magnetic materials. Our findings provide a more detailed perspective of the complex interactions which occur between chiral magnetism and light.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Efficient generation of few-cycle pulses beyond 10Â Î¼m from an optical parametric amplifier pumped by a 1-Âµm laser system

Nonlinear vibrational spectroscopy profits from broadband sources emitting in the molecular fingerprint region. Yet, broadband lasers operating at wavelengths above 7Â Î¼m have been lacking, while traditional cascaded parametric frequency down-conversion schemes suffer from exceedingly low conversion efficiencies. Here we present efficient, direct frequency down-conversion of femtosecond 100-kHz, 1.03-Î¼m pulses to the mid-infrared from 7.5 to 13.3Â Î¼m in a supercontinuum-seeded, tunable, single-stage optical parametric amplifier based on the wide-bandgap material Cd0.65Hg0.35Ga2S4. The amplifier delivers near transform-limited, few-cycle pulses with an average power"‰>"‰30Â mW at center wavelengths between 8.8 and 10.6Â Î¼m, at conversion efficiencies far surpassing that of optical parametric amplification followed by difference-frequency generation or intrapulse difference-frequency generation. The pulse duration at 10.6Â Î¼m is 101Â fs corresponding to 2.9 optical cycles with a spectral coverage of 760"“1160Â cmâˆ’1. CdxHg1âˆ’xGa2S4 is an attractive alternative to LiGaS2 and BaGa4S7 in small-scale, Yb-laser-pumped, few-cycle mid-infrared optical parametric amplifiers and offers a much higher nonlinear figure of merit compared to those materials. Leveraging the inherent spatial variation of composition in CdxHg1âˆ’xGa2S4, an approach is proposed to give access to a significant fraction of the molecular fingerprint region using a single crystal at a fixed phase matching angle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Giant tunable spin Hall angle in sputtered BiSe controlled by an electric field

Finding an effective way to greatly tune spin Hall angle in a low power manner is of fundamental importance for tunable and energy-efficient spintronic devices. Recently, topological insulator of Bi2Se3, having a large intrinsic spin Hall angle, show great capability to generate strong current-induced spin-orbit torques. Here we demonstrate that the spin Hall angle in Bi2Se3 can be effectively tuned asymmetrically and even enhanced about 600% reversibly by applying a bipolar electric field across the piezoelectric substrate. We reveal that the enhancement of spin Hall angle originates from both the charge doping and piezoelectric strain effet on the spin Berry curvature near Fermi level in Bi2Se3. Our findings provide a platform for achieving low power consumption and tunable spintronic devices.
SCIENCE

