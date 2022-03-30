ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Southeast Louisiana Prepares For Latest Severe Weather Threat

iheart.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cleanup efforts continue in parts of southeast Louisiana, the region is bracing for another round of severe weather...

wjbo.iheart.com

WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
WEATHER
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
State
Louisiana State
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Tornado#Extreme Weather
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
BBC

Driver in pick-up truck flipped by Texas tornado

Watch the terrifying moment a driver gets hit by a tornado in Texas. The twister tosses his pick-up truck into the air and flips it over. The storm chaser who filmed the scene says that moments later the car landed back on its wheels and the driver sped away, seemingly unscathed.
ENVIRONMENT
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Severe weather threat continues, schools to close

The threat of severe weather and flash flooding remains a distinct possibility as a low-pressure system makes its way to Southwest Louisiana early Tuesday morning. “We’ll start looking for the severe weather to arrive while most people are asleep in the early morning hours on Tuesday,” said Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE

