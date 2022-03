A local environmental group is opening a composting site that aims to serve Forest Hills residents who live on the north side of Queens Boulevard. The Forest Hills Green Team is opening a composting site—starting Sunday– at 67-09 108th St. where residents will be able to drop off their food scraps. The group has formed a partnership with Commonpoint Queens, a social services organization that is based where the composting site will be located, and the Queens Botanical Gardens to establish the site.

