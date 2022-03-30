ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘Everybody can be a revolutionary’

By Nicole Herzog
madisoncommons.org
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe changing culture of activism in Madison and beyond. Months before she was elected to the Madison City Council as a UW–Madison junior, Juliana Bennett co-organized the March on Madison, a peaceful protest in the name of racial justice after the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other...

