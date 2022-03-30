ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 hours ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. San Jose...

www.wfmz.com

100.7 WITL

The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries in the sport. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey", nearly had a date with death during a hockey game on March 28, 1950.
NHL
NHL

Malkin returns with hat trick, Penguins score 11 in win against Red Wings

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had three goals and an assist in his return from an illness, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 11-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. It was the center's 13th NHL hat trick and first since Jan. 30, 2018. Malkin was a game-time...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Guhle, Robinson to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Red Wings, Avalanche, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there a disconnect between the coach of the Detroit Red Wings and the players? How much rope does Jeff Blashill have before the Detroit Red Wings want to move on? Meanwhile, forward Artturi Lehkonen will finally be joining the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks are considering giving J.T. Miller a monster contract.
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Goaltender Dostal to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
NHL

Canes Acquire Reunanen From Rangers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov. "Tarmo skates very well, and we feel he will add to the depth...
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche star C Nathan MacKinnon out indefinitely with upper-body injury

The best team in the NHL has been dealt a significant blow, as Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, and there is not timeline set for his return. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that MacKinnon is headed back to Denver for evaluations and there is a "high" level of concern regarding the injury.
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Phoenix Suns win eighth straight game at the expense of Sixers

PHOENIX (AP) - Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 19 points and 14 assists and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-104 on Sunday. It was an intriguing matchup between two teams with an eye on the NBA Finals. The Suns...
NBA

