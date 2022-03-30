ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED and OLED TVs: What's new, key features and availability

By June Wan
ZDNet
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung today unveiled its 2022 lineup of TVs, including its flagship Neo QLED 8K and 4K panels, an updated assortment of lifestyle models, and the return of OLED. While the company had previously showcased the TVs during CES in January, and preorders have already begun for select models, Samsung is making...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart has fantastic 65-inch TV deals under $500 today

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater recently, you’ve probably been eyeing some of the bigger, 65-inch screens for your setup but have been somewhat put off by the high cost. Well, luckily, Walmart has your back with some great 65-inch TV deals. Featuring brands such as Hisense to LG, these deals include up to $350 worth of discounts to be had if you’re quick enough!
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Samsung Tvs#Oled#Ces#Korean#K Tv#Qn900b#Qn800b#Neural Quantum Processor
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV gets $600 slashed off price in March Madness TV deal

March Madness is officially underway, and if you're looking to snag a TV deal on a premium display, Samsung has you covered. The tech giants' annual Discover sale is happening right now and we've spotted the gorgeous Samsung 65-inch QN85A QLED on sale for $1,599.99 (was $2,199.99). That's a massive $600 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

One of the most affordable 4K QLED TVs just got a lot cheaper

I don't think I'm alone in saying that we want our games to look their very best when we play them on our TVs. Often though, the very best means it's going to cost you. Thanks to this deal on a 55-inch TCL 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV for only $700 at Best Buy, we can see the splendor of 4K gaming without emptying your bank account.
ELECTRONICS
WOWK

The best Vizio Smart TV

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for a TV is becoming increasingly more complicated. Different brands use different terms for effectively the same things. Some of these are smart and intuitive while others aren’t. There are also endless acronyms and jargon with meanings that are hard to puzzle out. One thing that’s certain, however, is the quality and budget-friendliness of Vizio Smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung announces its first QD-OLED TV, shares pricing for 2022 lineup

We’re getting closer to seeing all the new TVs announced back at CES start making their way to consumers. Today, Samsung announced that it’s officially taking preorders for its sizable 2022 lineup. And for the first time, the company is sharing the full details and pricing on its long-rumored, semi-announced QD-OLED consumer TV, which is now officially called the S95B.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best iPad Air case 2022: Protect and cover your tablet

Maybe you love the iPadOS 15 interface or maybe you're drawn in by Apple's promise to be carbon neutral by 2030. Maybe the five color finish options for the iPad Air caught your eye or you can't live without the leading-edge display and camera technology. Heck, maybe you read our review about falling in love with 2022's 5th Generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best mesh Wi-Fi system 2022: Top routers compared

Demand for fast and reliable Wi-Fi is probably at an all-time high, as millions of people continue to work from home, relying on Zoom and other video conferencing apps to keep in touch with colleagues and clients. Many organizations are also finding that video calls reduce the need for business travel and client visits.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Twitter mobile app update adds support for searching DM content

Twitter finally added the ability to search the content of your DMs to its mobile apps for Android and iOS. Previously, users were limited to searching only the names of DM participants and the names of group chats they participated in. Now, Twitter has expanded the search feature to include any text in the body of DMs you've sent or received as well.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy