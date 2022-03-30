ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPHL Glance

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 hours ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the...

www.wfmz.com

CBS 42

100-Day Countdown to World Games 2022 begins Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials from the World Games 2022 and Birmingham will mark the 100-Day Countdown to the beginning of the games on Tuesday. During a special event marking the 100-Day Countdown, World Games officials will announce a new partnership with Airbus and Team Red, White & Blue to honor military veterans in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX54 News

2022 Huntsville Championship Media Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With less than one month until the 2022 Huntsville Championship, members of the local media gathered at The Ledges to enjoy lunch, golf and programming from Penn Garvich, Huntsville Championship Tournament Director, Spike McRoy, Champions Tour golfer and Wilson Furr, current Korn Ferry Tour member. Attendees...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Auburn’s A-Day is April 9

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Football’s A-Day is Saturday, April 9, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tickets are on sale now at AuburnTigers.com. Tickets are $10 each and seating is general admission. The game will be televised by SEC Network+. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...

