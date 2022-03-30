ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 hours ago

1923 — The Ottawa Senators of the NHL completes a two-game sweep of the WCHL’s Edmonton Eskimos with a 1-0 victory to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years. Harry “Punch” Broadbent scores the goal.

1931 — Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne and seven others die in a plane crash in a wheat field near Bazaar, Kansas. During his 13 years at Notre Dame, the 43-year-old coach, led the “Fighting Irish” to 105 victories, 12 losses, five ties and three national championships.

1968 — The American League’s new franchise in Seattle chooses Pilots as its nickname.

1973 — The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight goals in the second period of a 10-2 win over the New York Islanders.

1973 — Ken Norton scores a stunning upset by winning a 12-round split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali’s jaw in the first round.

1975 — UCLA beats Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under head coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.

1980 — Larry Holmes scores a TKO in the eighth round over Leroy Jones to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1980 — Mike Weaver knocks out John Tate in the 15th round to win the WBA heavyweight title in Knoxville, Tenn.

1986 — Freshman center Pervis Ellison hits two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal Louisville’s 72-69 victory over Duke in the NCAA basketball championship.

1991 — Tennessee edges Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women’s basketball title. It’s the first overtime in the NCAA’s 10-year history.

1991 — Amy Alcott wins the Dinah Shore golf tournament with a record eight-shot victory over Dottie Mochrie.

1995 — Major league baseball players end their strike.

1997 — Martina Hingis becomes the youngest No. 1 player in tennis history. The 16-year-old Swiss sensation, who claimed her fifth title of 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29, supplants Steffi Graf in the WTA Tour rankings.

2005 — Tarence Kinsey hits a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to lift South Carolina to a 60-57 victory over Saint Joseph’s for the NIT championship.

2012 — Ray Whitney passes 1,000 career points with a goal and assist in Phoenix’s 4-0 victory over Anaheim.

2013 — In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville stuns defending national champion Baylor in the regional semifinals, 82-81. It’s the end of a remarkable college career for Baylor’s Brittney Griner, a record-setting 6-foot-8 post player who ended up as the second-highest scoring player in NCAA history.

2013 — Pete Weber ties Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major Professional Bowlers Association title with a 224-179 win over Australian Jason Belmonte in the Tournament of Champions.

2017 — UConn’s record 111-game winning streak comes to a startling end when Mississippi State pulls off perhaps the biggest upset in women’s basketball history, shocking the Huskies 66-64 on Morgan William’s overtime buzzer beater in the national semifinals.

2018 — Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker by unanimous decision to become a three-belt world heavyweight boxing champion. Joshua adds Parker’s WBO belt to his WBA and IBF titles, and moves within one belt of becoming the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Final Four notebook: On coaches, conference rematches and remembering a real Cinderella

The blue blood aspect of this Final Four cannot be overstated, both in terms of the programs represented and the coaches. You already have heard that Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova have a combined 61 Final Four appearances and 17 national titles. A Duke title would move the school into a tie for third with UNC with six, behind UCLA (12) and Kentucky (eight). And titles by Kansas or Villanova would move those schools into a tie for sixth with UConn (four) for most championships, behind UCLA, UK, UNC, Duke and Indiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Round 3: UNC, Duke set for 1st NCAA meeting in Final Four

Duke and North Carolina are taking their much talked about and often debated men’s basketball rivalry on the road to a place its never been. The neighboring schools are preparing for another first in a series filled with big-name players and intense finishes: playing each other in the NCAA Tournament. It seems fitting the matchup comes in the Final Four, with a berth in the championship game on the line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four schedule

The NCAA Women’s Tournament is down to four teams. Here is the full schedule for the Final Four. And then there were four. The 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament is close to concluding, where there will be one team standing inside Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. as national champions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

