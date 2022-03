The Scotland captain, Andy Robertson, has urged Fifa and Uefa to consider the wellbeing of players when deciding how many internationals can take place in June. A provisional plan exists for Scotland to play their delayed World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine in early June. That would be followed by a final against Wales just days later. With Scotland due to play four Nations League matches in the same month, there exists a potential scenario where they face half a dozen games during what traditionally would be time off.

