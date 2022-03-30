ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comet Volunteers Return to Road on Alternative Spring Break

By Jessica Good
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
More than 40 University of Texas at Dallas students and staff took part in the first in-person Alternative Spring Break volunteer experiences since 2019 after a hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants helped with seven service projects and assisted nonprofit organizations across four states. “Our trips were a...

