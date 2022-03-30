Study Explores Social Media’s Influence on Crowdfunding Campaigns

Do you want to learn how to gather actionable data from your target audience with social media? If so, you're in the right place! Social media is an excellent place to grow, maintain, and build trust with existing customers and prospects alike. Globally, over 4.55 billion people use sites like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, and that number is expected to grow over the next several years. Plus, the vast array of social media marketing tools offered through these platforms means there are more ways to connect with your audience than ever before. Connecting with people when they find your account is great, but it's not enough to run a successful business. If your goal is to thrive, you have to extract data from these encounters and use what you learn to fine-tune your products, customer experience (CX), and various marketing strategies. Today, my goal is to share several tips you can use to obtain actionable, value-packed data from your visitors. Are you ready? Let's get started!

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO