Richardson, TX

Study Explores Social Media’s Influence on Crowdfunding Campaigns

By Brittany Magelssen
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
The role of social media in the success of a crowdfunding campaign varies over time and is most helpful in the first 10 days of initiating a campaign, according to a recent analysis by researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas. In a study published online Feb. 15...

