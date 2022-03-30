Events Calendar

Click here to read the full article. A group of theater owners from giant Regal to independent cinemas have signed on to screen Ukrainian director Oles Sanin’s 2014 feature film The Guide starting Friday, with proceeds going to relief efforts for the war-ravaged country. More Stories On Russia-Ukraine Conflict It’s not clear at how many locations, but the expanding list of national and regional chains that have agreed to show the film includes Regal, National Amusements, Harkins, Landmark, Laemmele, Cinepolis, Malco Theatrers, the Angelika Group, B&B Theatres, Santikos Theatres, Cinemex, Xscape Theatres, Premiere Cinemas, Imagine of Canada, Celebration, Bow Tie Cinemas, Milgram...

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO