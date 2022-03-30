ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Second booster available to Hoosiers 50+, immunocompromised

By ADAMS NEWS
 4 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hoosiers age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and individuals age 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible...

