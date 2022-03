A massive species of spider, native to Japan, arrived in the U.S. around 2013 and has spread across Georgia. The Joro spider may look scary and attract human aggression, but this nonnative species isn’t harmful at all. When it does bite, its fangs are too small to pierce human skin. Even though it is venomous, its venom isn’t a threat to humans.

JAPAN ・ 23 DAYS AGO