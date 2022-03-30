ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Get out of that! Judo fighter pins down thief in a choke hold after he snatches her phone on a Brazilian street

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 hours ago

This is the jaw-dropping moment a judo fighter pinned down a thief in a choke hold after he snatched her phone on the street.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was filmed detaining the suspected thief in the city of Manaus in the Brazilian state of Amazonas on March 24 at around 5pm.

The suspect snatched the woman's phone while she was waiting for a ride share cab, according to local reports.

The suspected thief is believed to have snatched the woman's phone from her hand while she was waiting for a cab in the city of Manaus in the Brazilian state of Amazonas on March 24

After grabbing her phone, the thief legged it down the street but the fighter chased after him and pinned him down.

The woman, who practises judo, was able to detain the suspect on the ground with a martial arts rear choke hold, according to local media.

She held the suspect at the scene until officers arrived to take him to the police station.

In the video, she is seen sitting calmly on the ground while holding the topless suspect in a neck lock.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was filmed detaining the suspected thief on the ground

The suspect is then handcuffed and the woman shoves him away from her in disgust and gets to her feet as onlookers clap and cheer.

An onlooker appears kicks the suspect as he lies on his front on the tarmac.

There have been no further updates on the investigation.

It's not the first time a suspected thief in Brazil has been tackled by a female martial arts expert.

An aspiring flight attendant from Brazil took matters into her own hands and prevented a cell phone thief from escaping by placing an arm-bar on him for almost 20 minutes before cops arrived to make the arrest

In 2018 mugger Magdeel da Silva, 18, was left screaming after Sabrina Leites, 22, placed him in an arm-bar while they lay on the street waiting for police to arrive.

Da Silva could be heard crying 'no more, no more' while Leites gave herself a thumbs up at one point during the viral cell phone video.

Leites, who had been practising jiu-jitsu for four years, was standing outside her family home in Manaus, Brazil when da Silva and an accomplice suddenly pulled up on a motorcycle and demanded her cell phone.

Leites, a white belt in the mixed martial arts sport, decided to defend herself since four cell phones had already been stolen in home invasions, according to Brazilian news outlet D24AM.

Da Silva was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

