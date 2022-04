Candidates are starting to line up for Alaska’s special election to succeed Republican Rep. Don Young in the House. They’ll have big shoes to fill. Young, who died earlier this month at 88, was a major player on natural resources issues (E&E Daily, March 21). As the longest-serving Republican in the history of the House, he held significant seniority, something his successor will have to figure out how to do without. Young lay in state in the Capitol yesterday, where lawmakers from both parties paid tribute to him.

