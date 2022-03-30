ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Museum to host CFPUA presentation on new Sweeney filter system

 4 hours ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Cape Fear Museum will host a presentation from Carel Vandermeyden of CFPUA about the new filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Go Fish! Eating safer from the Cape Fear River event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On March 27th 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, the New Hanover County Arboretum will host "Go Fish! Eating Safer from the Cape Fear River" a community event open to the public. Organized by Cape Fear River Watch, the Duke University Superfund Research...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Virginia Living Museum to host reptile weekend event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Twix the two-headed turtle lives at the Virginia Living Museum. As a two-headed red eared slider, is a hybrid of two different species that's an example of the work the museum does to educate and conserve.
WECT

CFPUA shares photos of new GAC filter well construction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority shared new photos of the GAC filter well construction at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday. The photos show just one of the eight planned filters at the treatment plant. CFPUA chose to use granular activated carbon (GAC) filters which are expected to reduce GenX well below North Carolina’s 140 ppt health goal according to a CFPUA representative.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Trees giveaway continues Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be giving away the remainder of its trees at Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Each visitor can grab two trees out of the 450 3 and 5 gallon trees available.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Gardening: Green thumbs thrive in the Ability Garden

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ability Garden at the New Hanover County Arboretum is the feature of this week’s Cape Fear Gardening. The Ability Garden at the Arboretum was created to bring gardening to all, regardless of limitations and in this week’s segment New Hanover County Arboretum Director Lloyd Singleton demonstrates how it gives people of all ages and skill sets the chance to enjoy gardening.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CFPUA pushes back against Chemours controversial advertisement

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Proposed...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First ever Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries blood drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, March 30th, The American Red Cross presents the first ever Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries blood drive. This is not only an opportunity for blood donations, but to support your favorite local craft establishments too!
WILMINGTON, NC
#Drinking Water#Engineering#Cfpua#The Cape Fear Museum#Pfas
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington mayor discusses economic growth at Cape Fear CREW luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, Mayor Bill Saffo shared his vision for the city during the Cape Fear CREW “One-On-One On Wilmington” luncheon. Cape Fear CREW is an organization for women in commercial real estate in the region. Mayor Bill Saffo talked about future development prospects and attracting new residents and businesses to the city.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

YWCA Lower Cape Fear announces class dates for financial management course

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA is offering Moving Ahead Through Financial Management, a financial basics classes for beginners. The Allstate Foundation Moving Ahead curriculum is an educational resource designed to help people, particularly survivors of domestic violence, achieve financial independence and rebuild their lives. This is a five-week class on the basics of finances. Classes begin on Thursday, March 24. Classes are held once a week, every Thursday from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. through April 21 at YWCA Lower Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Chorale to perform Handel’s “Messiah” at Kenan Auditorium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Chorale is celebrating its 24th year of providing professional high-quality choral music to our region and they group is in full rehearsal mode now for its upcoming performance of Handel’s Messiah. As the group’s artistic director and conductor, Jerry Cribbs is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Craft Beer Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the best weeks of the year is upon us and no, I’m not talking about the continuation of March Madness and the NCAA basketball tournaments (although I have binge watched the sport for the last 7 days). I’m referring to the Cape Fear Craft Beer Week. Running from March 25 to April 3, it’s a time to celebrate all the craft beer offerings in southeastern North Carolina. The region is quickly becoming a craft beer destination, and the upcoming week will aim to highlight why the brewing industry is so important to the region.
WILMINGTON, NC
WFAE

'Dar He!' The artistic advocacy of North Carolina's Mike Wiley

With a war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and the Supreme Court's historic confirmation hearing of Katanji Brown Jackson, it's easy for some news to just slip right past you. But not this. After more than 200 attempts, Congress passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act earlier this month.
U.S. POLITICS

