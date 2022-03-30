ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Law Falls Out Of Top 3 In New Graduate School Ranking

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 hours ago

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Some local universities are earning top honors in the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best graduate schools, but it’s a prestigious law school’s slide that is making headlines.

MIT took the top spot for best engineering school in the nation and Harvard University retained its title as the top medical school in the country and ranked second for education.

However, Harvard is no longer ranked among the top three law schools in the country. Harvard Law fell to a fourth place tie with Columbia University, behind Yale University, Stanford University and the University of Chicago.

Reuters reported that this is just the second time in over three decades that Harvard Law has been ranked outside the top three.

“Is Harvard worse of a school today than it was yesterday? Of course not,” law school consultant Mike Spivey told the news outlet. “But Harvard will be the buzz.”

