Taylor Hall Fined $5,000 For Punching Toronto’s Ilya Lyubushkin

 6 hours ago

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 6-4 win over the Bruins on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t without controversy.

In the second period, Taylor Hall retaliated for a hit that he deemed to have been objectionable by punching Ilya Lyubushkin in the face/neck area from behind.

Lyubushkin dropped to the ice immediately. He left the game and did not return. Hall was penalized two minutes for roughing.

Reaction to the moment hit polar opposites, with NESN color commentator Andy Brickley stating that there was “just a little grab to the right ear” by Hall, and with several Canadian hockey fans likening the moment to the infamous Todd Bertuzzi-Steve Moore incident.

As with most things, the reality of the matter lies somewhere in the middle.

Certainly, Hall sucker punched the defenseman above the shoulders, which is generally a no-no at any level of hockey. Just as certainly, Hall’s punch was not delivered with anything close to the level of force that Bertuzzi’s had in one of the darker moments in NHL history.

Nevertheless, that type of play can and has resulted in fines and suspensions in the past. So the question was immediately raised whether Hall will face supplemental discipline from the league.

Responses to such tweets — as expected — run the gamut. Everyone should get the official answer from the NHL at some point on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The NHL’s answer has come. Hall has been fined $5,000.

There will be no suspension.

CBS Boston

To Rest Or Not To Rest: Ime Udoka Lays Out Celtics’ Approach To Final Weeks Of Regular Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The torrid stretch of dominance continues for the Boston Celtics, who now sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. Now the big dilemma presents itself with just seven games remaining in the regular season. Do the Celtics keep on demoralizing the rest of the NBA, or do they give their stars the occasional rest in preparation for the postseason? It’s a tightrope that head coach Ime Udoka will get to balance on for the next two weeks, though he may not have much of a decision on Monday night. The Celtics will be without big man Robert Williams...
NBA
CBS Boston

A Promising Update On Robert Williams’ Injury: Celtics Center Could Be Back Within 4-To-6 Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) — There is now a sliver of hope that Robert Williams may be able to join the Celtics during the postseason. Williams underwent surgery on his torn meniscus Wednesday morning, and is expected to return within 4-to-6 weeks. That news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and later confirmed by the team. It was quite the Woj Bomb that likely filled Celtics fans with optimism about Boston’s upcoming playoff run. On that timetable, Williams could potentially rejoin the Celtics if the team advances to the second round of the playoffs. The Eastern Conference semifinals are slated to start in...
NBA
NESN

Boston Sports Teams Congratulate Pride On Isobel Cup Championship Win

The Boston Pride are basking in the admiration of their peers and other well-wishers. The Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution all congratulated the Pride for their 2022 Isobel Cup triumph. The Pride upset the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night to secure their second consecutive Isobel Cup and third championship in franchise history.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Pride Defeat CT Whale To Win Back-To-Back Isobel Cup Championship

The Boston Pride kept up their Premier Hockey Federation dominance. The Pride defeated the Connecticut Whale by a score of 4-2 to win the Isobel Cup for the second-straight season. Evelina Raselli scored the game-tying goal in the third period before Taylor Wenczkowski scored the game-winner just seconds later to...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Hughes wants St. Louis to stay with Canadiens long term

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gave interim head coach Martin St. Louis a significant vote of confidence Tuesday. "I'd like to see him part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the long term and remove the interim tag, if that's the question you're asking," Hughes told TSN from this week's GM meetings.
NHL
CBS Boston

Trevor Story Goes 1-For-2 With RBI Single In Spring Debut For Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story played in his first exhibition game with the Red Sox on Wednesday, going 1-for-2 at the plate for his new team. Story hit sixth and got his first at-bat in the bottom of the first against the Braves, working his way back from a 1-2 count to work a two-out walk off Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. He came up again in the bottom of the second with two on and two out, but Anderson got him swinging to end the frame. Story logged his first hit of the spring in his final at-bat of the afternoon, roping...
MLB
