Blake Shelton is living his best life right now after marrying Gwen Stefani and his successful decades-spanning career is going from strength to strength. But the country singer has dropped a bombshell about his future that will no doubt leave his army of fans saddened. Blake admitted that he is already prepared for the day when he will no longer record music to make way for up-and-coming stars to take his place.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO