In a 24-hour span over the weekend, two people were killed in separate crashes in Richland County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The most recent of the crashes happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Broad River Road and Lake Murray Boulevard, according to Sgt. Sonny Collins. That’s in the area between Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Harbison Boulevard.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 17 DAYS AGO